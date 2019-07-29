Pandera Systems announces leadership changes to continue accelerating rapid growth

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandera Systems, a leading technology and analytics firm, announces that CEO and Founder Joshua Sutton will assume a new role as Chairman of the Pandera Systems Board. As Founder and CEO for over a decade, he has been instrumental in leading innovation and strategic growth for Pandera which has established them as an international market leader.

As Chairman of the Pandera Board, Sutton will be responsible for firm strategy across a broadening business portfolio which includes internal IP and technology ventures. He will also have an active role in Pandera's innovation, and growth channels. To support this strategic organizational realignment and channel expansion, the Pandera Board of Directors will appoint current Pandera Director of Florida, Kevin Curley, as CEO effective July 19th, 2019.

Joshua Sutton Said: "We are rapidly growing all of our organization's key areas that enable us to serve the technology market for the foreseeable future. How our teams think, innovate, and ultimately create lifelong value for our customers, through our core and expanding services, is our number one focus. Kevin Curley brings leadership and focus that will accelerate value for Pandera employees and our customers. I could not be more excited about our organization's growth and new leadership".

Having run the company's Southeast business region, Curley has an excellent track record of leading Pandera business in both developed and emerging markets. He brings over two decades of experience in analytics and enterprise transformation. Kevin's acumen has also been established by his previous role in serving as an executive leader focused on innovation for over a decade at Catalina Marketing.

Curley said: "I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities in front of us. Pandera has an incredibly talented group of regional managing partners and enterprise practice leaders that have collaborated with hundreds of clients to design and implement smart data solutions and platforms. Our data architecture, application development, data science and business intelligence engineers are second to none, and I'm looking forward to executing against our strategic initiatives and continuing to help our customers transform and modernize their information architecture."

To carry out the vision and strategic initiatives set out by the Board of Directors led by Joshua Sutton and newly appointed CEO Kevin Curley, Pandera also announced that Erik Willsey will take over as Pandera CTO effective July 19th, 2019. Erik Willsey will lead Pandera's strategic technology initiatives internally and for Pandera clients globally. He brings extensive market experience and will help with the growth of Pandera's already strong innovation footprint in the market.

