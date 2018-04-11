Pandera Systems Joins Industry Leaders To Discuss "Collective Intelligence" At Southern Data Science Conference 2018

Pandera is excited to have our CEO, Joshua Sutton speaking on the topic of Collective Intelligence alongside these other prestigious names. He will be speaking on the new solutions that are driving digital advancement and change management, including a smart bot that allows companies to apply self service at scale through a smarter analytic ecosystem design.

Joshua Sutton will speak on the smart bot a Pandera Innovation, that at scale enables companies to dispatch end-to-end knowledge at a drastically increased speed. He will go into how the smart bot achieves this through the application of aggregated datasets and domain feature engineering which in turn drive behaviors toward a centric, and evolved culture. This technology evolves the analytic environment and allows non data scientist to self serve but beyond the obvious boost of efficiency when knowledge gaps arise, the free'd resources new role evolves to one that constantly matures the entire analytic ecosystem. By leveraging AI with crowdsourcing, advanced analytics, businesses can distribute problem-solving knowledge at a higher velocity and improve processes in real-time.

About Pandera Systems

In an era fixated on big data, Pandera Systems is leading the growth of business intelligence by re-engineering decision-making environments. Pandera's mission is to accelerate business performance through the application of advanced analytical patterns and evolving technology compositions. Clients gain a competitive advantage through immediate access to data, user self-service analytics, and applied decision sciences. Pandera has offices in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; London, England; Orlando, Fla.; Seattle, WA; Arlington, VA and Charlotte, N.C. www.panderasystems.com.

