Pandera Systems partners with Northeastern University's Level Analytics Program

Pandera is excited for this partnership and has already employed one of Level's graduates, who now serves the Boston area as Pandera's newest Business Intelligence Analyst. This partnership continues to support our commitment to furthering education and the role it holds in innovation. As a company, Pandera also provides its employees with education and continuous learning opportunities in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and other emerging technologies to ensure its capabilities to deliver innovative solutions for our clients.

"It's clear to us, through the customers we work with and the consultants we've hired in the area, that Boston has an extremely innovative analytical community. We are thrilled that this partnership with Northeastern University will not only embed us further into the market, but also give us an opportunity to help inspire the next generation of students who are passionate about data," said Kevin Finan, Pandera's Managing Director of the Northeast.

About Pandera Systems

In an era fixated on big data, Pandera Systems is leading the growth of business intelligence by re-engineering decision-making environments. Pandera's mission is to accelerate business performance through the application of advanced analytical patterns and evolving technology compositions. Clients gain a competitive advantage through immediate access to data, user self-service analytics, and applied decision sciences. Pandera has offices in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; London, England; Orlando, Fla.; Seattle, WA; Arlington, VA and Charlotte, N.C. www.panderasystems.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pandera-systems-partners-with-northeastern-universitys-level-analytics-program-300628265.html

SOURCE Pandera Systems

Related Links

http://panderasystems.com

