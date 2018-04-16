Pandera Systems to be a Gold sponsor at Magento Imagine 2018

Pandera is excited to have members from around the country attending 3000+ other eCommerce aficionados for this innovation-focused event. located at booth #503, we will be showcasing the processes we use everyday to define effective eCommerce analytic strategies and their ease of integration with the powerful Magento platform. We help brands capture in-the-moment opportunities to better engage their audiences in the most cost effective manner. We develop custom applications, using our proprietary stream-based, event driven, and intelligent analytics platform to anticipate and act on customer needs, wants, and behaviors before opportunities have passed.

By addressing missed opportunities, poor user experiences, and efficiency to scale through data we engage customers consistently in a personalized and relevant manner. Through automated actions we eliminate lag by responding to common macro-trends and anomalies, quickly by adjusting to shifts in customer or system behavior thanks to an emphasis on agile architecture.

About Pandera Systems

In an era fixated on big data, Pandera Systems is leading the growth of business intelligence by re-engineering decision-making environments. Pandera's mission is to accelerate business performance through the application of advanced analytical patterns and evolving technology compositions. Clients gain a competitive advantage through immediate access to data, user self-service analytics, and applied decision sciences. Pandera has offices in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; London, England; Orlando, Fla.; Seattle, WA; Arlington, VA and Charlotte, N.C. www.panderasystems.com.

