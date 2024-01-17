Pandia Health Expands its Hormonal Services to Mid-Life Women with Menopause Care

Former Boulder Care and DayTwo Executive, Alice Eweida, Is Also Named the Company's New CEO

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandia Health, the only women-founded and women-led company providing customized birth control treatment and delivery, which expanded its services into acne treatment last year, announced today its expansion into hormonal treatment for menopause . The company also announced today its new Chief Executive Officer, Alice Eweida, who previously led growth and brand marketing at several Series B digital health companies, including Boulder Care and DayTwo.

Pandia Health's menopause services are led by two of the approximately 1,000 MSCP-certified practitioners in the United States: Catherine Hansen, MD, MPH, MSCP who has 20 years of experience in private and academic OB-GYN practices, specializing in Female Sexual Dysfunction and Stephanie Culver, MD, MA, FACOG, MSCP who has over 10 years of private practice OB-GYN experience. Pandia Health's menopause care comes at a time when the US has insufficient certified providers to service the 50% of women over the age of 52 who experience painful or discomforting symptoms.

The initial consultation costs $129, where menopause-trained doctors review patients' health information and provide personalized treatment plans along with suggested lifestyle changes and educational content. Follow-ups check-ins cost $60 for a doctor to review the treatment plan. Patient Care Assistants can help to triage unlimited questions free, and medications are typically covered by insurance. Alternatively, Pandia Pharmacy offers affordable self-pay options. Care coordination and delivery are both free.

Pandia Health is additionally offering its menopause services to employers with annual Q&A sessions for employees during Open Enrollment, two virtual education sessions with Pandia Health's hormonal experts, and more. The United States loses approximately $3 billion annually from missed days of work due to menopause symptoms and 11% of women going through menopause forgo promotion opportunities.

"We're excited for Pandia Health's next phase with Alice as CEO to bring expert, evidence-based women's hormonal healthcare to the over two million women going through menopause each year and to reduce the average three-month wait time for menopause treatment to a few business days," said co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Sophia Yen, MD, MPH. "With her extensive background in healthcare marketing and expansions, we appreciate her expertise to take Pandia Health to the next level."

Pandia Health's medical team, which offers expert care by diverse, board-certified doctors who specialize in hormonal health, represents the diverse population of the over 30,000 patients they serve. Many of these patients are under-served and the service has an 82% retention rate for those new to the birth control pill compared to a 55% retention rate by other online birth control companies. 50% of its active patients come from so-called "Bible Belt" states and 45% are women of color. The company's proprietary algorithm leverages personalized birth control using age, BMI, race (as a proxy for genetics), and personal health history to reduce unwanted side effects. Pandia Health has an NPS score of 81, which is two times the average for a healthcare provider, and 95% of its patients have been happy with their first prescription after 10 weeks.

Pandia Pharmacy and its delivery partners serve the entire United States and Pandia Medical Group provides asynchronous online doctors' visits in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming, with plans to expand to more states in 2024. Pandia Health is backed with funding from Precursor Ventures, Stanford's StartX Fund, Backstage Capital, Allectus Capital, and angel investors who want to bring the best online women's healthcare to women wherever they have internet and a mailbox.

Founded in 2016, Pandia Health, the only women-founded and women-led birth control delivery company, is building the online health brand women trust. The brand, which is doctor-founded, improves women's lives by providing a personalized, one-stop solution for prescription birth control, acne treatment, and menopause treatment. By providing online doctors' visits for prescriptions and medication delivery, Pandia Health empowers women with convenient, confidential, and reliable access to expert women's hormonal care. The company was named to Inc.'s Best in Business: Health Services and its co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Sophia Yen, MD, MPH, was named as one of Inc.'s 2023 Female Founders 200.

