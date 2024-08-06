Pando Electric Delivers "100% EV Charging Coverage At 70% Less Cost" To Large Multi-family Complex

Woodland Creek HOA chooses Pando Electric to add universal chargers for every homeowner, at a market-defying price of less than $500 per unit fully installed.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pando Electric, an innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging, is selected to install a comprehensive solution for the entire Woodland Creek Homeowners Association (HOA). Pando Electric's integrated solution – combining hardware, software and service into a seamless ecosystem – will deliver smart and reliable charging to every property owner at the East Palo Alto, CA complex.

Pando Electric is an innovator in EV charging for multi-family properties and commercial spaces.

"With our focus on cost-savings, energy efficiency and user experience, Pando Electric is uniquely suited to meet the EV charging needs of multi-family properties, including condominium and apartment buildings," states Aaron Li, CEO and Founder of Pando Electric. "With our Woodland Creek HOA partnership, Pando Electric is delivering 100% EV charging coverage at 70% less cost: under $500 per station fully installed for every resident."

Li notes demand for EV charging is growing rapidly among multifamily building residents: 70% consider it a highly desirable amenity (AutoPacific, December 2023). Yet property owners face significant challenges in implementing charging solutions due to limitations in existing electric panel capacity and the high costs traditionally associated with installation.

Pando Electric provides a powerful alternative: a universal, socket-based solution that streamlines set-up and utilizes existing 240-volt power. While installation costs are greatly reduced, EV owners experience high-speed Level-2 charging. In the case of the Woodland Creek HOA, these efficiencies led to the addition of more chargers.

"After meticulous research and competitive bidding, Pando Electric was our clear choice for installing EV chargers," says Tom Herbst, a Woodland Creek HOA owner and head of their EV charging committee. "With their pricing, we were able to expand our scope from a few shared charging units to full building coverage."

The Woodland Creek installation is being implemented in collaboration with Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE). The project covers three buildings and 90 condominium units, completed in three phases to best accommodate residents and leverage PCE incentives. Upon completion, Pando Electric will continue 24/7 support to both building managers and residents.

Additional benefits of Pando Electric: drivers connect using their own charging cable eliminating common "broken cord" issues; AI-enabled adaptive load management ensures optimal power efficiency; and convenient online and mobile tools provide turnkey administration for building managers and drivers alike.

About Pando Electric

Pando Electric is leading the way to a cleaner future with affordable, smart and efficient solutions compatible with all-electric vehicles. Purpose-built to serve multi-family properties and commercial spaces, the company delivers a turnkey ecosystem integrating hardware, software and service, to create a new standard in EV charging. Founded in 2023 and based in San Jose, CA, Pando Electric is recognized for its simple installation; near-zero maintenance; turnkey administrative tools; and AI-enabled energy efficiency. Find out more at www.pandoelectric.com.

