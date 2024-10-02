PANDO ELECTRIC SETS NEW STANDARD FOR EV CHARGING: SIMPLE, AFFORDABLE AND SCALABLE

Designed for multi-family properties, the company's integrated charging system overcomes common challenges regarding infrastructure, electricity and maintenance.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pando Electric is introducing a new standard in EV charging for multi-family properties: a cost-effective solution to leverage existing NEMA 14-50 electrical sockets that minimize upfront set-up costs; compact, easy-to-install hardware to deliver high-speed Level 2 charging; and smart adaptive load management software that optimizes electricity usage. All combined, Pando Electric enables property owners to address today's EV charging demands while ensuring their infrastructure is prepared for future growth.

Pando Electric Fast-Charging Level 2 Outlet

"Installing EV chargers in apartment and condominium buildings presents a range of challenges including infrastructure, installation costs, power capacity, space constraints and changing resident demand," explains Aaron Li, Pando Electric's Founder and CEO. "At Pando Electric, we have tackled each of these issues head-on, creating a straightforward, cost-effective and fully scalable solution."

Installing high-speed charging at significant savings.

Pando Electric's approach is rooted in simplicity, starting with a readily available power source; the company's hardware utilizes NEMA 14-50 electrical sockets, already standard in most buildings. By leveraging existing electrical infrastructure, Pando Electric substantially cuts the need for expensive upfront upgrades.

While installation costs are reduced, Pando Electric delivers a high-speed, Level 2 charging experience without the bulky, intrusive hardware typical of public chargers. Rather, Pando Electric hardware is compact, much easier to install and substantially more affordable.

"Many of our multi-family property clients initially plan to install just one or two chargers," Li continues. "However, once they see how affordable Pando Electric is, especially when paired with the incentives currently available, they often expand the scale of their initial installation."

Optimizing power consumption across the grid.

Adaptive load management is another cornerstone for Pando Electric. Guided by pre-set priorities, this smart system dynamically allocates electricity demand across various Pando Electric outlets, expertly balancing energy consumption with driver needs.

"With our adaptive load management software, multiple Pando Electric sockets can seamlessly share power from a single electrical panel," says Li. "This allows us to install up to ten times the number of outlets without any additional infrastructure costs."

Pando Electric's software offers additional benefits: preventing capacity overload; enabling smart metering; and automatically scaling back charging during peak electricity demand.

Providing near zero maintenance operation.

Through rigorous testing, Pando Electric chargers have demonstrated durability equivalent to 40 years of average daily usage. Coupled with Pando Electric's bring-your-own-cable connection, eliminating the broken cord issue that plagues many public chargers, building managers are assured that adding more chargers does not equate to new maintenance workloads.

Li makes an analogy, "Most homes use NEMA 14-50 for connecting appliances like electric ranges and dryers. They'll likely never need to be replaced; you can expect the same from Pando Electric outlets."

Laying the groundwork for the future.

EVs are projected to account for over 40% of new car sales by 2030, according to BloombergNEF. To meet this growing demand, multi-family properties must rapidly expand their charging infrastructure.

"At Pando Electric, we've made it simpler and more cost-effective than ever to install EV chargers in apartment and condominium buildings," says Li. "Our solutions are flexible, built with scalability in mind – ensuring your property is ready for the future as well."

About Pando Electric

Pando Electric is leading the way to a cleaner future with affordable, smart and efficient solutions compatible with all-electric vehicles. Purpose-built to serve multi-family properties and commercial spaces, the company delivers a turnkey ecosystem integrating hardware, software and service, to create a new standard in EV charging. Founded in 2023 and based in San Jose, CA, Pando Electric is recognized for its simple installation; near-zero maintenance; turnkey administrative tools; and AI-enabled energy efficiency. Find out more at www.pandoelectric.com.

For more information contact Steve McKenzie at 773.388.6000 or [email protected].

SOURCE Pando Electric