Pando.ai is recognized by Gartner® in the 2024 International Context of Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems, Amidst Record Growth in North America and Asia Pacific

The leading provider of logistics AI for Fortune 1000 enterprises is experiencing hyper-growth in the North American & European markets, and this momentum is fueled by recent industry recognitions, high-profile customer wins, and a proven track record of delivering significant value.

CHICAGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pando's AI-powered, no-code platform helps manufacturers & retailers to drive agility across their supply chain execution & has customers across the US, Europe, & Asia Pacific. Pando's innovative approach to logistics technology has earned the recognition of top analyst firms and won customers praise for its ability to deliver faster value realization.

Supply chain disruptions are the new normal. Geo-political tensions, freight rate volatility, and consumer & shareholder expectations on sustainable practices, have all caused supply chain leaders to rethink their technology needs. AI is fundamentally changing the people-technology relationship in supply chain management - processes like freight sourcing, transportation planning & execution, rate management & forecasting, and freight audit & payment, which used to be labour-intensive, are now getting automated. Automation through AI has become imperative in building an anti-fragile supply chain.

Gartner recognizes Pando

Pando is recognized by Gartner as a Notable Vendor in the International & Asia/Pacific context of the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS)1. This is in continuation to the 2023 recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for Multi-enterprise Collaboration Networks2. You can download a complimentary copy of the report here - https://hubs.li/Q02rxHVL0.

"At Pando, we have always been customer-first in our approach to build a networked and unified platform to solve global logistics challenges," says Nitin Jayakrishnan, co-founder & CEO of Pando. "Being recognized by Gartner is an incredible honor. We believe it validates our commitment to empowering businesses to optimize and automate their supply chains thereby achieving significant competitive advantage. We are grateful to our forward-thinking customers and partners and proud of our global teams. We are at a pivotal moment in supply chain technology, where AI-native tools, configurable without code, that leverage data from across enterprises will win in the marketplace. As the logistics AI market continues to mature in North America and Europe, and increasingly across APAC, companies are realizing the significant value that AI-led automation can bring to both top-line and bottom-line. From controlling logistics costs, reducing carbon footprints, to fundamentally changing business models with premium customer experiences and launching new go-to-market channels, Pando is being recognized as the foundational platform for the next-generation of supply chains."

Inspire Brands trusts Pando

Inspire Brands, the second-largest quick-service restaurant company in the US with over 32,000 restaurants under iconic brands like Arby's, Sonic, Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin Robbins, Jimmy Johns, & Buffalo Wild Wings, has transformed its supply chain with Pando. Pando will empower the "Inspire Digital Platform," serving as the foundation for all digital supply chain capabilities across their vast restaurant network.

"Pando's platform provides the end-to-end freight spend visibility, real-time analytics, predictive intelligence and collaborative automation through its AI tools, to optimize our logistics operations," says Christopher Held, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Inspire Brands. "These AI tools complement our supply chain team, so they are able to do more and have a greater impact than before."

Customers realize value faster

Pando's commitment to deliver significant value to its customers across cost, customer experience, sustainability, and enabling supply chain agility has earned customer delight.

"Our partnership with Pando has accelerated our visibility on ocean freight to plan our downstream logistics, improved rate management & invoice auditing processes, and reduced our transportation spend," says Skotti Fietsam, SVP Global Supply Chain at Accuride Corporation. "Pando helped us realize significant cost savings, deliver superior customer experience, and collaborate seamlessly with our ecosystem partners to build an agile supply chain. Pando gives us a competitive advantage in the marketplace."

"Through their integration of advanced AI technology, logistics expertise, and top-tier talent, Pando has become a key partner for us," says Mayank Pandey, Wholetime Director and Head of Supply Chain at BP Castrol. "Pando streamlines our freight procurement to payment processes, driving meaningful changes in our supply chain towards greater agility and sustainability."

"We needed a unified platform to collaborate with our vendors seamlessly, derive intelligence from our network, plug into our evolving IT landscape, scale with our business, and provide rapid value realization," says Neha Parekh - Director of Supply Chain, NIVEA Beiersdorf. "Pando checked all our boxes."

Pando is poised for continued growth in the North American & European markets, as enterprises increasingly recognize the power of AI-powered logistics technology to drive efficiency, agility, and ultimately, a compelling customer experience.

About Pando.ai:

Pando is an AI-powered, no-code, and unified fulfillment platform that enables manufacturers & retailers to orchestrate both inbound & outbound logistics & fulfillment to improve service levels, reduce carbon footprint, and control freight costs. Pando fulfillment cloud digitalizes end-to-end freight procure-to-pay operations with freight procurement, multi-modal transportation management (domestic and international), freight audit & payment capabilities in a single platform.

As a partner of choice for Fortune 500 enterprises & presence across the NAMER, EU & APAC, Pando is recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a Technology Pioneer, by G2 for its compelling user experience, and by Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing technology companies. Learn more at pando.ai.

