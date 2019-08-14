Pandora and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announce Harry Potter inspired collection

BALTIMORE, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pandora announced a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to introduce a collection of Harry Potter themed jewelry. Launching later this year, Pandora will debut a capsule collection of 12 hand-finished products, including charms, pendants and a bracelet inspired by iconic characters and symbols from the Harry Potter films.

Pandora's Chief Creative and Brand Officer Stephen Fairchild says of the partnership: "Harry Potter has brought joy and a belief in magic to generations and Pandora fans have asked for this collection for years. Pandora jewelry brings personal stories to life, and the friendship, love and bravery told in Harry Potter resonates with Pandora's fans. We're thrilled to bring this collection to fans around the world."

When designing the collection, Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, Pandora's VP Creative Directors, were inspired by iconic characters to create hand-crafted jewelry that celebrates both Pandora and Harry Potter.

The Harry Potter x Pandora collection will be in Pandora stores worldwide and on pandora.net from November 28th, 2019.

