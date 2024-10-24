Pandora Embraces the Spirit of BE LOVE in Every Gift This Holiday Season

Reflecting On the Seasonal Themes of Love and Light, The Bows, Celestial-Inspired Designs and Iconic Symbols Create Festive Jewelry for Every Type of Love

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pandora releases its new holiday collection featuring an all-star cast, including Global Brand Ambassadors Pamela Anderson, Chloe and Halle Bailey, alongside supermodel Agyness Deyn and model Jocelyn Corona. The new campaign is an extension of Pandora's BE LOVE Campaign, encouraging thinking beyond traditional gifting and transforming it into something more meaningful. It fosters moments of shared connection, thoughtfulness, and understanding, uniting people through the transformative power of love.

Pandora Brand Ambassadors Chloe and Halle Bailey star in Pandora’s new BE LOVE Holiday campaign.

Pandora Creative Directors A. Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo share, "We wanted to capture the festive, joyful mood of the season by tapping into the power of light in all its expressions."

Pandora expands its full collection of jewelry with inspiration from the season's themes of light and love. Featuring dazzling bows and celestial-inspired designs to iconic symbols of holiday magic, each piece offers a meaningful gift for every type of love. Crafted from premium materials like sterling silver, 14k gold, hand-blown Murano glass, and lab-grown diamonds, Pandora's jewelry reflects the exceptional quality of the moments it celebrates.

"The holidays are important to our brand because it's a season about celebrating connections," said Pandora General Manager-SVP, North America, Luciano Rodembusch. "Pandora aims to cultivate an emotional connection with customers, and jewelry offers a special token of that sentiment."

Pandora is the world's largest jewelry brand. Pandora's hand-finished jewelry crafted from high-quality materials offers endless possibilities for personalization empowering people to express their personal style through its pieces. Starting as a small jewelry shop in Copenhagen, Denmark more than 40 years ago, today Pandora is present in over 100 countries. Pandora is committed to leadership in sustainability and is sourcing recycled silver and gold for all of its jewelry, just as the company has set out to halve greenhouse gas emissions across its value chain by 2030.

