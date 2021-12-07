Pandora LIVE featuring Multi-Platinum Entertainer Jason Aldean

Ania Hammar from SiriusXM's The Highway (ch. 56) will host the show, filmed as part of SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series in Nashville at Marathon Music Works last month. The event took place the day that Aldean released his latest album, MACON. Photos from the event can be found HERE .

Viewers of the virtual event will get to enjoy an in-depth interview between Aldean and Hammar and a segment called "The Mysterious Merch Man," where Aldean pranks unsuspecting fans by going undercover as his own merch man. Additionally, an encore presentation of the entire event will immediately follow the initial airing on live.pandora.com .

In collaboration with Pluto TV, Pandora has launched Pandora LIVE: Backstage with Jason Aldean , a new station for fans to hear behind-the-scenes stories from Aldean and a mix of songs that inspire him. After the virtual event, this station will be updated to include live performance tracks and commentary from the show.

Sponsors will enhance the Pandora LIVE virtual experience by curating unique content and activities throughout the evening. KFC is the host of the interactive chat allowing fans nationwide to share in their excitement together. Spectrum will invite fans to snap a pic in the virtual photobooth and provide a limited amount of Jason Aldean tote bags to attendees on a first-come, first-served code redemption basis.

At the live taping last month, CELSIUS Energy provided complimentary samples to attendees to help them stay energized.

The three-time ACM "Entertainer of the Year" has bolstered twenty-six #1 hits, fifteen billion streams and more than twenty million albums sold. Notably, seven of Aldean's previous studio albums have been certified platinum or more and he has the most Top 10 songs on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, more than any other artist, since making his chart debut in 2005. Aldean just wrapped the "explosive run" (Tulsa World) behind his BACK IN THE SADDLE TOUR 2021, as he continues to be one of a card-carrying member of country's elite headliners whose tours are nearing legendary status. For more information, visit www.JasonAldean.com .

