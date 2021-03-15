Pandora LIVE Powered By Women Featuring Gwen Stefani & Jazmine Sullivan

OAKLAND, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora announced today that it will celebrate Women's History Month with a special virtual event, Pandora LIVE Powered By Women, featuring performances by Gwen Stefani and Jazmine Sullivan. Hoda Kotb from SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio (ch.108) will host the evening and be joined by the performers as well as special guests Lauren Aliana and Becky G. for a roundtable discussion focused on the themes of the holiday. Pandora LIVE Powered By Women will take place on March 30 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT, and listeners can RSVP for free HERE.

"Now more than ever, women are breaking barriers and changing the world for the better" said Denise Karkos, Chief Marketing Officer. "I'm thrilled that Pandora is able to bring together a diverse range of female artists from various genres to tell their stories."

To honor Women's History Month, which highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society, Hoda Kotb will engage the roundtable for their thoughts on groundbreaking moments in their lives, how women are challenging industry norms, why it's essential for women to tell their own stories, teaching others about equality, and more.

Listeners can get into the spirit leading up to the event with Pandora Live Powered by Women, a new station presented by CarMax and hosted by Hoda Kotb that celebrates some of the most talented women in the industry. After the show, the station will be updated to include live performance tracks from the event.

Gwen Stefani is a three-time GRAMMY® Award winner and has achieved global success as a performer, songwriter, and frontwoman of No Doubt and a multi-platinum solo artist, among other accomplishments. Gwen's Pandora LIVE performance from Los Angeles will include fan favorites and a mix of new tracks, including "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" and her current single "Slow Clap."

Jazmine Sullivan has been making headlines of late with her performance of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LV, her recent project Heaux Tales that was a New York Times critic's pick and now for Pandora LIVE. The Philadelphia native will perform in her hometown's The Fillmore.

Global superstar Becky G is a multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter and actress whose music fuses pop, Latin, urban and rap. Lauren Alaina is one of the hottest rising female artists in country music earning accolades for her powerhouse vocals and her three No. 1 hit singles. Both women will bring their unique perspectives from their respective genres to the roundtable discussion.

Event sponsors will enhance the viewing experience by curating unique content and activities that bring the Women's History Month celebration to life. Nike will set the tone by featuring its latest anthem, We Play Real, which celebrates the strength and impact Black women have had on the world and encourages audiences to level the playing field for Black women. Cisco will provide a limited amount of exclusive artist merchandise for attendees on a first-come, first-served code redemption basis. National University will invite fans to test their knowledge of empowering, female musicians with pre-show interactive trivia. Throughout the event, fans will have the opportunity to connect with others via the interactive chat as well as snap a selfie in the virtual photo booth. After the show, some of Gwen Stefani's top listeners on Pandora will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet.

Pandora LIVE is the continuation of the popular live event turned virtual series that features top artists from all genres, including country, rock, pop, R&B and more. The celebration continues the day after as SiriusXM will be re-airing portions of the event. Selections from Gwen's performance and commentary can be heard on Pop Rocks (ch. 12) and The Blend (ch. 16), while Heart & Soul (ch. 48) and The Heat (ch. 46) will re-air Jazmine's performance.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

About Pandora

Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. Pandora provides consumers a uniquely-personalized music and podcast listening experience with its proprietary Music Genome Project® and Podcast Genome Project® technology. Pandora is also the leading digital audio advertising platform in the U.S. Through its own Pandora service, its AdsWizz platform, and third party services, such as SoundCloud, the Company connects brands to the largest ad-supported streaming audio marketplace in the country. Pandora is available through its mobile app, the web, and integrations with more than 2,000 connected products.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: the COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting our business; we face substantial competition and that competition is likely to increase over time; our efforts to attract and retain subscribers and listeners, or convert listeners into subscribers, which may not be successful, and may adversely affect our business; we engage in extensive marketing efforts and the continued effectiveness of those efforts is an important part of our business; we rely on third parties for the operation of our business, and the failure of third parties to perform could adversely affect our business; we may not realize the benefits of acquisitions and other strategic investments and initiatives; a substantial number of our Sirius XM subscribers periodically cancel their subscriptions and we cannot predict how successful we will be at retaining customers; our ability to profitably attract and retain subscribers to our Sirius XM service as our marketing efforts reach more price-sensitive consumers is uncertain; our business depends in large part on the auto industry; failure of our satellite would significantly damage our business; our Sirius XM service may experience harmful interference from wireless operations; our Pandora ad-supported business has suffered a substantial and consistent loss of monthly active users, which may adversely affect our Pandora business; our failure to convince advertisers of the benefits of our Pandora ad-supported service could harm our business; if we are unable to maintain revenue growth from our advertising products, particularly in mobile advertising, our results of operations will be adversely affected; changes in mobile operating systems and browsers may hinder our ability to sell advertising and market our services; if we fail to accurately predict and play music, comedy or other content that our Pandora listeners enjoy, we may fail to retain existing and attract new listeners; privacy and data security laws and regulations may hinder our ability to market our services, sell advertising and impose legal liabilities; consumer protection laws and our failure to comply with them could damage our business; failure to comply with FCC requirements could damage our business; if we fail to protect the security of personal information about our customers, we could be subject to costly government enforcement actions and private litigation and our reputation could suffer; interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems could impair the delivery of our service and harm our business; the market for music rights is changing and is subject to significant uncertainties; our Pandora services depend upon maintaining complex licenses with copyright owners, and these licenses contain onerous terms; the rates we must pay for "mechanical rights" to use musical works on our Pandora service have increased substantially and these new rates may adversely affect our business; our use of pre-1972 sound recordings on our Pandora service could result in additional costs; failure to protect our intellectual property or actions by third parties to enforce their intellectual property rights could substantially harm our business and operating results; some of our services and technologies may use "open source" software, which may restrict how we use or distribute our services or require that we release the source code subject to those licenses; rapid technological and industry changes and new entrants could adversely impact our services; we have a significant amount of indebtedness, and our debt contains certain covenants that restrict our operations; we are a "controlled company" within the meaning of the NASDAQ listing rules and, as a result, qualify for, and rely on, exemptions from certain corporate governance requirements; while we currently pay a quarterly cash dividend to holders of our common stock, we may change our dividend policy at any time; and our principal stockholder has significant influence, including over actions requiring stockholder approval, and its interests may differ from the interests of other holders of our common stock; if we are unable to attract and retain qualified personnel, our business could be harmed; our facilities could be damaged by natural catastrophes or terrorist activities; the unfavorable outcome of pending or future litigation could have an adverse impact on our operations and financial condition; we may be exposed to liabilities that other entertainment service providers would not customarily be subject to; and our business and prospects depend on the strength of our brands. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contact:

Heidi Anne-Noel

[email protected]

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

