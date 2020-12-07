Pandora North America Partners with Actress and Producer Ellen Pompeo to Celebrate Teachers

Children's Institute is the largest agency of its kind working to transform the lives of children exposed to adversity and poverty in Los Angeles, California. The organization provides early education (0-5 years old), behavioral health and family strengthening services to 30,000 children and families each year.

Citlali Gudino, a passionate educator at Children's Institute who goes above and beyond for her students, has been instrumental in re-opening her classroom to ensure kids have access to their education while maintaining a safe and healthy environment during this unprecedented school year. To celebrate Citlali's continued efforts, Pandora North America and Ellen Pompeo crafted a carefully planned, socially-distanced surprise to honor her with a personal gift of $10,000, a donation of $25,000 to the school on her behalf, as well as jewelry from Pandora's Timeless Collection .

"It is important to acknowledge this amazing group of people across the nation that did not enlist as essential workers, but that have exceeded all job expectations to bring education, joy and stability to their students in a tumultuous year," said Karen Chisholm, Vice President Marketing North America at Pandora Jewelry. "We are pleased to recognize Citlali Gudino and Children's Institute for their outstanding achievements and provide financial support for their continued work."

"As a mom, I think all of us can relate to how important teachers are in our children's lives and how we respect them and cherish them. I am delighted to join forces with Pandora North America, as I fully stand behind their mission to provide resources to a wonderful organization like Children's Institute," stated Pandora North America ambassador, Ellen Pompeo. "It was a wonderful and joyous moment to surprise Citlali and honor her dedication to her students."

Pandora North America is also donating 100% of the proceeds from custom art prints – created by four women artists and inspired by Pandora, love and unity – directly to Children's Institute. Prints made by Ashley Lukashevsky, Amber Vittoria, Alia Penner and Ariel Sinha are available for purchase for $30 per print through 12/31 via Shopify. Link Here to Shop.

"We are so appreciative to receive this generous donation from Pandora North America and provide recognition to one of our dedicated teachers," said Martine Singer, President & CEO of Children's Institute. "Citlali is dependable, kind and was quick to adapt to the challenges of virtual learning at the beginning of the pandemic. With resilience and positivity, she quickly began providing fun, engaging Zoom sessions for her students and actively supported their families through the challenges of this new normal."

This news follows Pandora North America's recent #PandoraLovesTeachers social sweepstakes, where fans could nominate teachers that left a positive impact on their lives to enter for a chance to win Timeless Collection pieces. The sweepstakes are now closed, and winners will be informed via email. Terms and Conditions apply .

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,400 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 28,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewelry at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 21.9 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2019.

ABOUT CHILDREN'S INSTITUTE

Founded in 1906, Children's Institute (CII) is the largest agency of its kind working to transform the lives of children exposed to adversity and poverty in Los Angeles. By providing early education, behavioral health and family strengthening services, CII reaches 30,000 children and families annually in communities where support is needed the most. Learn how you can support at https://www.childrensinstitute.org/ .

