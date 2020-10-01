Pandora releases Star Wars™- inspired collection coming to our galaxy

"We wanted to tap into the futuristic yet vintage aesthetic of Star Wars that is well known from the original trilogy all the way to the new Disney+ series, The Mandalorian," say Francesco Terzo and A. Filippo Ficarelli, Pandora's VP Creative Directors. "We worked hard to transform the pieces of Star Wars into jewelry using intricate design detailing and expert craftsmanship techniques."

Sustainably made from 71% recycled metals, the 12-piece collection includes 10 charms, a bracelet and an additional limited-edition collector's charm. Each piece is carefully conceptualized, expertly designed and hand-finished.

"Inspired by the Star Wars galaxy, this collection includes a variety of options for fans around the world to customize their looks," said Paul Southern, Senior Vice President, Licensing and Franchise, Lucasfilm "The collection succeeds in capturing the symbols and beloved characters of Star Wars and reimagining them in jewelry form."

The new collection will be available in-store and online at Pandora starting October 1. This autumn wear your fandom with the Star Wars x Pandora jewelry collection.

STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm td. and/or its affiliates. © & TM Lucasfilm td.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,400 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs 28,000 people worldwide and crafts its jewelry at two LEED certified facilities in Thailand using mainly recycled silver and gold. The company plans to be carbon neutral by 2025 and has joined the Science Based Targets initiative to reduce emissions across its full value chain. Pandora is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange and generated sales of DKK 21.9 billion (EUR 2.9 billion) in 2019.

