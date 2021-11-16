Pandora Reveals Artists to Watch 2022: The Pandora Ten

By leveraging a combination of human insights and sophisticated data analytics based on listener behavior, Pandora and its Artist To Watch program have recognized a diverse range of artists years before they broke through and became stars. Past picks have included Post Malone and Alessia Cara for 2016; Lizzo and Dua Lipa for 2017; H.E.R. and Ashley McBryde for 2018; Summer Walker for 2019; Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch and Tones & I for 2020; and The Kid LAROI and Giveon for 2021.

Here is the newest Pandora Ten, the artists to watch in 2022 and beyond. Listen to all of them HERE .

Amaarae (Afropop)

BIA (Hip Hop)

Bino Rideaux (Hip Hop)

Conner Smith (Country)

LISA (Pop/K Pop)

Mora (Reggaeton)

Nessa Barrett (Alt/Pop)

Otis Kane (R&B)

PinkPantheress (Alt/Pop)

Remi Wolf (Alt/Indie)

"The Pandora Ten for 2022 was developed through a combination of expert human curation and predictive analytics driven by Pandora's pioneering music recommendation engine," said Steve Blatter, Senior Vice President, Music Programming. "We believe each of these next-generation artists will attract enduring fan bases and achieve long-term success."

In addition to The Pandora Ten, Pandora identifies artists to watch in different genres including Latin, Afropop, Caribbean, Alternative and Country.



Artists To Watch 2022: The Pandora Ten

Amaarae

This multi-talented producer/singer-songwriter has gained attention for her raspy falsetto that is both haunting and enticing and lends a breath of fresh air to the current African sonic landscape. Even with her recent collaborations with Kali Uchi and Tiwa Savage, Amaarae has never faltered from her unique sound and non-confirmative style.

BIA

BIA is known for music that possesses both biting wit and boldly authentic swag that stems from years traveling through the Boston rap scene, later moving over to Miami and Los Angeles. Her single "Whole Lotta Money" attracted star support from Cardi B, Lizzo, Lil Nas X and even Nicki Minaj, who said she wanted to jump on the official remix after being impressed with BIA's lyricism.

Bino Rideaux

Los Angeles-based rapper Bino Rideaux delivers confident rhymes about the daily struggles of street life. He received attention through numerous collaborations with his close associate Nipsey Hussle, including their joint mixtape No Pressure. Recently he has worked with rappers like Roddy Ricch, Ty Dolla $ign, Mustard, Young Thug & Blxst.

Conner Smith

This 21-year-old Nashville native's dreams of becoming a songwriter have manifested into sweeping country songs that show the maturity and insight of an old soul discovered early. Smith recently opened tours for Kane Brown, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett.

LISA

Beyond amassing billions of streams and views in BLACKPINK, LISA has asserted herself as a global superstar in her own right. She notably spawned the "Did it work?" meme challenge after a scene from one of her performances exploded virally. Now, audiences are getting to know her like never before with her first solo project LALISA. She is also featured on DJ Snake's latest single with Ozuna and Megan Thee Stallion.

Mora

The Puerto Rican reggaeton artist released his debut album this year including breakout songs such as "512" with Jhay Cortez and the remix of "Volando" with Bad Bunny and Sech. His second album is slated for January and will feature major guests including Bad Bunny and Karol G.

Nessa Barrett

From an early age, Barrett worked through her experiences by writing everything down. Later she paired her observations with music which was made easier by the fact there was a studio in her childhood home. After moving from New Jersey to Los Angeles, she penned her debut single "Pain" and then "la di die" which features blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and jxdn.

Otis Kane

In just one year since he began releasing his own music, Otis Kane has breathed new life into today's music scene with a string of passionate and honest releases that have come to encapsulate modern romance with smooth vocals and sultry lyricism. In June the Los Angeles native released his highly regarded debut album Purple BLUE.

PinkPantheress

With her incisive lyrics and gift for harnessing classic UK garage samples, PinkPantheress' To Hell With It, her debut mixtape, is a bite-size collection of pop songs. It's a small slice of the 20-year-old singer and producer's creative output over the nine months since her first viral moment.

Remi Wolf

Remi Wolf's ever-present personality, charisma, and unique eye have established her as a trailblazer. With tracks like "Liquor Store" and "Street You Live On" off of her first full-length album, Juno, Wolf highlights her ability to make weighty topics approachable and accessible through her humor and honest lyricism.

