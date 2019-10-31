Pandora Supports UNICEF to Empower Young People

On October 31 st , ahead of World Children's Day on November 20 th , Pandora launches the limited-edition Pandora Me jewelry for UNICEF – as the first of many activities to come. By wearing Pandora for UNICEF pieces, you show your support for young people around the world as a part of a new campaign called "Charms for Change". The jewelry will be available both online and in-store, reaching consumers in over 100 countries.

Pandora strongly believes that all young people should have access to education, protection, life skills and gender equality, so that they can realize their full potential.

"Together with UNICEF we wish to give a voice to the next generation and support their education and empowerment. Millions of children, especially girls, never attend school. Millions more never complete their education. And many struggle to exercise their fundamental right to be themselves and fulfill their potential. We would like to play our part in addressing these societal challenges," says CEO of Pandora, Alexander Lacik.

Through a financial donation to UNICEF and the "Charms for Change" campaign, the global jewelry company will support UNICEF's work around the world in child survival, education and protection, also funding life skills training with a focus on programs that support female empowerment.

The limited-edition Pandora Me gift set and charm are part of the newly launched Pandora Me collection, faced by actress and activist Millie Bobby Brown. Pandora Me is a creative way to express the passions that make you who you are, and to connect with others. Through the collection's symbolic micro-sized pieces, everyone is encouraged to playfully express their multifaceted identities.

Millie Bobby Brown, a strong voice of her generation, represents what it meant to be young in the world of today, standing for the freedom to express who you are, unleashing your own creative potential. Millie Bobby Brown has brought her uplifting and empowering message to her fans through intimate discussions during the Pandora Me Charm Academy series of events in New York, London and Shanghai this October.

Join the conversation and support charms for change with #PandoraForUNICEF, #CharmsForChange and #PandoraXMillieBobbyBrown.

ABOUT UNICEF

UNICEF works in the world's toughest places to reach the most disadvantaged children and adolescents – and to protect the rights of every child, everywhere. Across 190 countries and territories, we do whatever it takes to help children survive, thrive and fulfill their potential, from early childhood through adolescent. And we never give up.

unicef | for every child

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,500 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs more than 26,000 people worldwide of whom more than 11,500 are located in Thailand, where the company manufactures its jewelry. Pandora is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2018, Pandora's total revenue was 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).

Disclaimer:

Through a financial donation, Pandora is proud to support UNICEF's work to educate and empower children and young people all around the world. Show your support by wearing our limited-edition designs for the cause. Pandora's financial support of UNICEF is not influenced by the purchase of any Pandora product during this campaign period. Learn more at https://www.pandora.net/universe/pandora-for-unicef/. UNICEF does not endorse any company, brand, product, or service.

