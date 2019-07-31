Pandora To Kick Off Brand Relaunch With Los Angeles Event

BALTIMORE, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora is on track for the upcoming brand relaunch as part of its companywide turnaround programme, Programme NOW. The relaunch will be kicked off at a brand event in Los Angeles on 28 August and will be rolled out over the second half of 2019 and into next year, renewing the entire consumer experience.

The brand event in Los Angeles will be attended by over 400 guests from around the world and international news media. Here, Pandora will reveal its new company purpose, brand expression and visual identity, and show the Autumn 2019 collection. Female artists have been invited to create their interpretation of the company's new purpose – showcasing it through graffiti and wall murals along a street in Los Angeles.

"The event in Los Angeles marks the beginning of our journey to become more relevant for consumers. We have received very positive feedback to the marketing pilots we have conducted earlier this year, so we are eager to take this to consumers around the world and show a fresher and more contemporary Pandora," says Alexander Lacik, CEO of Pandora.

New consumer experience across channels

The brand relaunch will bring a refresh of all consumer touchpoints to drive higher brand relevance. One of the cornerstones is a new store design that builds on discovery and collectability. The first rebranded store will open in the UK followed by stores in key markets including China and Italy throughout 2019. Pandora will also launch new online stores and refresh its presence on partners' e-commerce sites such as Tmall.

In what will be the company's largest marketing investment to date Pandora will also launch design collaborations with global franchises, and partnerships with celebrities, influencers and organisations. Elements that will come to life already in Pandora's Christmas campaign. More initiatives will be announced, as the renewal of the complete consumer experience continues into 2020.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through more than 7,500 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs more than 28,000 people worldwide of whom more than 13,000 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. Pandora is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2018, Pandora's total revenue was DKK 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).

