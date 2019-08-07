Pandora to launch partnership with Millie Bobby Brown for new collection

"I feel extremely honored to be partnering with Pandora. I love Pandora because everyone can tell their own story, and each symbol can represent your individuality," said Millie Bobby Brown.

Lensed by the acclaimed fashion photographer Cass Bird, the campaign features casual and cool images of Brown shot in her adopted hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and wearing her personally curated edit of jewellery from the new collection.

Coinciding with the images, a digital film will be released featuring Brown, highlighting her personal connection to the new pieces.

Acknowledging Brown's pervasive impact on modern pop culture, Pandora's Chief Creative and Brand Officer Stephen Fairchild says of the partnership: "Millie Bobby Brown is the perfect ambassador for the next generation of Pandora jewellery that empowers young women to express themselves. Not only an accomplished actor and making her presence as a voice of her generation known, she also brings a youthful and individual approach to jewellery that perfectly complements Pandora's vision and creativity."

Millie Bobby Brown rose to prominence for her role as Eleven in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Her film debut came in 2019 with Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Brown is the youngest person to feature on the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people.

The campaign will be launched digitally in October.

#PandoraxMillieBobbyBrown

SOURCE PANDORA Jewelry

Related Links

http://www.pandora-jewelry.com

