Pandora Unveils The Pandora Garden, An Immersive Experience On New York's High Line

From Madonna's iconic Rebel Heart Tour, to collaborations with Cirque du Soleil, and beyond, Moment Factory is widely known for pioneering extraordinary experiences that engage with humanity. Their ideation of Pandora Garden is a physical celebration of emotional confidence and the beauty of individual expression that the collection aims to evoke.

"Moment Factory was the ideal partner to personify what this Spring collection can mean to a woman expressing herself through style," said Stephen Fairchild, Chief Creative & Brand Officer. "We're excited to introduce the collection with an experiential installation that offers a unique and heightened experience to consumers."

Guests will be invited to an enchanting and interactive space of creativity and self-expression that, with its lush foliage and greenery, appears completely natural from the outside. The Pandora Garden will take an unexpected turn, however, as guests walk into a completely digital universe featuring key symbols from the collection, such as virtual butterflies, four-leaf clovers, ladybugs and bees. Fully absorbed in the multisensory environment, attendees will be able to explore and interact within the futuristic installation, breathe in new inspiration, and share the wondrous, Instagrammable moments with their networks across the globe.

"With Pandora Garden, we wanted visitors to experience the joy of the world waking up after winter," says Tarik Mikou, a Creative Director with Moment Factory. "This installation immerses people in a whimsical scene, where they can take a moment to interact with digital elements inspired by nature. Our goal was to create a contemporary experience full of fun surprises, that echoes the fresh vibe of the Pandora Spring 2019 collection and resonates with energy from the High Line, a vital public space."

Pandora also opens its new store today in New York City's Hudson Yards.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewelry is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through around 7,800 points of sale, including more than 2,400 concept stores. Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Pandora employs more than 27,300 people worldwide of whom around 13,200 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. Pandora is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2017, Pandora's total revenue was DKK 22.8 billion (approximately EUR 3.1 billion).

ABOUT MOMENT FACTORY

Moment Factory is a multimedia entertainment studio specializing in the conception and production of immersive environments that combine video, lighting, architecture, animation, sound and special effects. Since 2001, Moment Factory has created more than 400 productions and unique destinations all over the world, for clients including the Los Angeles International Airport, Nine Inch Nails, Microsoft, the National Football League, Sony, Toyota, the city of Barcelona, Madonna and Royal Caribbean. Based in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Tokyo, and New York, the studio has over 350 multidisciplinary employees.

