Panduit Acquires Leading Global AV Solutions Manufacturer Atlona

"Atlona has been at the forefront in developing cutting-edge AV technology that embraces the full potential of the convergence of AV and network infrastructure," explains Dennis Renaud, president and CEO of Panduit. "Their industry-leading solutions complement Panduit's extensive physical infrastructure portfolio, which will allow us to offer customers a quality end-to-end solution as they move to increasingly complex network infrastructure systems." These innovative AV solutions are backed by an Atlona 10-year award-winning warranty.

Ilya Khayn, Atlona CEO adds, "There are strong synergies between our companies including a culture of providing innovative, high-quality, customer-driven products, along with outstanding customer support capabilities. This partnership will ultimately provide our market channels with a single-source solution and expand our footprint globally."

As part of the acquisition, the Atlona team will join Panduit's Enterprise business group. Atlona will continue to serve its customers from its global headquarters in San Jose, Calif. for all sales, customer support, and training related inquiries.

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates leading-edge physical, electrical, network infrastructure and AV solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, Ill., USA and operating in 112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, help support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world.

