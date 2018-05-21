THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was named Panduit's 2017 Highest Sales Growth Distributor at the 2018 EDS Banquet in Las Vegas, NV.

The award was presented by Nat Constanzo, Sr. Business Development Manager at Panduit and given to Eric Wendt, New Business & Supplier Development Manager and Bruce Olson, Technology Business Manager at Digi-Key.

Panduit Recognizes Digi-Key as 2017 Highest Sales Growth Distributor

Panduit was born from innovation. In 1955, they launched their first product, Panduct Wiring Duct, a new invention that uniquely organized control panel wiring and allowed new wires to be added quickly and neatly. Since that time, Panduit has introduced thousands of problem-solving new products and remained committed to providing innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions.

Panduit's broad portfolio of products including cables and wires, tools, connectors, terminals, and more is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Panduit products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

Editorial Contact for Digi-Key Electronics

Kayla Krosschell

PR & Marketing Communications Specialist

1.800.338.4105 x1098

kayla.krosschell@digikey.com

publicrelations@digikey.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panduit-recognizes-digi-key-as-2017-highest-sales-growth-distributor-300651995.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics

Related Links

http://www.digikey.com

