Panduit Responds to Ongoing Patent Infringement Lawsuit of Certain HD Flex Products

TINLEY PARK, Ill., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit Corp., a global leader of innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions, has issued a response to the initial determination holding from the U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC") on Corning Optical Communications LLC (Corning) filing of patent infringement of certain high-density fiber optic equipment and components.

In February 2020, Corning filed an action at the U.S. ITC asserting four patents against Panduit and several other companies competing in the U.S. market for fiber optic enclosures and cassettes. On March 23, 2021, the Administrative Law Judge ("ALJ") issued an initial determination holding that certain Panduit HD Flex enclosures and cassettes read upon the claims of three of those patents and should be excluded from importation into the U.S.

"As a company founded upon innovation, Panduit respects the patent rights of others just as it expects others to respect Panduit's patent rights," stated Chris Clancy, Panduit vice president, legal and general counsel. "Though Panduit respects the ALJ's decision, Panduit disagrees with the ALJ's conclusion that the asserted patents are valid and that certain Panduit HD Flex products should be excluded from importation into the U.S."

Clancy added that Panduit will be pursuing review of the decision and remains optimistic that it's right to continue importing HD Flex products into the U.S. and that selling these products after importation will be confirmed. Additionally, the ALJ agreed with Panduit that the scope of the decision expressly allows Panduit to continue providing service and repair to its existing customers.

"Rest assured that the ALJ's decision does not impact Panduit's ability to continue serving its customers," explained Holly Garcia, Panduit vice president, data center. "The decision only applies to Panduit's sales of certain HD Flex products imported into the U.S., and does not impact Panduit's ability to manufacture and sell products in the U.S. or continue to sell those products outside of the U.S."

