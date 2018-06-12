Panduit's New Net-Verse™ Cabinets Offer a Scalable and Cost Efficient Solution for Data Centre and Enterprise Applications

Adaptive design features include fully adjustable equipment rails that cater to both server and switch applications. The cabinets have enhanced physical security features such as multi-point locking front and rear doors and locking side panels. For high density compute environments, its versatility is further supported by two full length combination PDU/lashing brackets that can accommodate up to 2 PDU's, including Panduit's recently launched Smartzone G5 Intelligent PDU, on each side of the cabinet.

"Panduit's Net-Verse Cabinets offer customers a flexible and cost efficient cabinet solution for enhanced data centre agility and scalability, especially in the colocation and cloud environments," said Sander Kaempfer, Business Development Manager, Data Centre, Panduit EMEA.

The new Net-Verse[TM] Cabinets compliments Panduit's line of configurable and energy efficient Net-Access™ Cabinets and are designed for applications that require optimal thermal management within the latest containment environments. Net-Verse Cabinet front and rear doors provide a generous 69% opening for optimized airflow.

(CAPTION: Panduit® Net-Verse™ Cabinets are available in 600mm and 800mm widths and 42 RU height and feature front and rear door with multi-point locking system for enhanced security)

(CAPTION: Fully adjustable equipment rails that cater for both server and switch applications

