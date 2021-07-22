Panel Discussions Announced for Trees & Seas Festival

MALIBU, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Plastic Oceans International is pleased to officially announce the panel discussion lineup for the first-ever Trees & Seas festival. Registration is now open and 100% free to the public.

Trees & Seas will unite ocean and forest conservation in over 30 locations around the world, August 2 - 8. It features six online panel discussions that cover an eclectic mix of topics, with a highly impressive list of panelists and moderators. Registration is free for all events.

Trees & Seas will see over 70,000 trees planted, over 100 cleanups and over 30 workshops, panel discussions and film screenings. Trees & Seas panel discussion are free and open for registration. Trees & Seas unites ocean and forest conservation in over 30 locations worldwide, August 2 - 8, 2021.

"We're really proud of the lineup that we've put together," said Tod Hardin, Chief Operating Officer at Plastic Oceans International. "The goal was to provide a variety of subject matter that is broad in scope, but flexible enough to look at the conservation of our planet from angles that attendees might not have explored before."

Each panel discussion will be broadcast via Zoom, in addition to being streamed live on Facebook and YouTube. The lineup is as follows:

MONDAY, AUGUST 2, 11AM EDT / 3PM GMT

The Circular Economy As a Strategy for Conservation.

How Nature's Model Is the Key to Saving It

Panelists: Julie Andersen, CEO of Plastic Oceans International; Beatriz Luz, Founder of Exchange 4 Change Brasil; Samsurin Welch, Researcher at Cambridge University

Moderator: Mark Minneboo, Regional Director of LATAM for Plastic Oceans International

LEARN MORE

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11AM EDT / 3PM GMT

The Value of Eco-Friendly Entrepreneurship

How Innovative Companies Are Embracing Sustainable Products and Practices to the Benefit of Our Planet ... and To Their Bottom Line

Panelists: Tommie Eaton, Founder of Bambuu; Niklas Epstein, Managing Partner of New Flag and Founder of FOAMIE; Susie Hewson, Founder & Owner of Natracare

Moderator: John Davies, Brand Editorial Director at Avocado Green Brands

LEARN MORE

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4, 11AM EDT / 3PM GMT

Documentaries and Environmental Movements

The Power of Film to Educate, Mobilize and Inspire Change

Panelists: Deia Schlosberg, director of The Story of Plastic; Sergio Rapu, director of Eating Up Easter; Louie Schwartzberg, creator of Moving Art and director of Fantastic Fungi; Craig Leeson, director of A Plastic Ocean and The Last Glaciers.

Moderator: William Pfeiffer, Board President of Plastic Oceans International, and CEO of Globalgate Entertainment

LEARN MORE

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2PM EDT / 6PM GMT

Climate Change's Impact On the Wine Industry

How Environmental Factors and Consumer Sustainability Demands Are Shifting Business Models

Panelists: Genevieve Janssens, Chief Winemaker at Robert Mondavi Winery; Aurelio Montes, Sr., founder of Montes Wines

Moderator: Allison Jordan, Executive Director of the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance, and VP of Environmental Affairs at the Wine Institute

LEARN MORE

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5, 11AM EDT / 3PM GMT

Youth Perspectives

How a new generation of eco warriors views the past and present of environmentalism, and how they can help shape its future.

Panelists: Haaziq Kazi, founder of Ervis Foundation; Achare Elvis Ayamba, founder of E2F; Julieta Climáticas Chile; Yvette Griffiths, Ninth Wave Mexico.

Moderator: Ana Hanhausen, project manager, Plastic Oceans Mexico

LEARN MORE

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6, 11AM EDT / 3PM GMT

Creativity As A Voice For The Planet

How Art and Artists Can Inspire Action and Change

Panelists: Mahani Teave, world renowned classical pianist; Matthew Modine, actor; Marissa Quinn, surfer and artist.

Moderator: Asher Jay, visual artist and NatGeo Explorer

LEARN MORE

For each panel discussion, five lucky attendees will be randomly selected to win a copy of the hardcover edition of Living Without Plastic, a new book from Plastic Oceans and Artisan Books that provides over 100 creative ways you can reduce your personal plastic footprint.

In addition to the panel discussions, Trees & Seas will include the planting of over 70,000 trees, over 100 beach and forest cleanups, dozens of workshops and Instagram Live broadcasts, and a variety of documentary film screenings. The festival is presented by Montes Wines and organized by Plastic Oceans and UNU. Additional support has come from Avocado Green Mattress , One Tree Planted and EcoWatch .

For more details, please visit https://plasticoceans.org/trees-and-seas/ .

About Trees And Seas

Trees & Seas is a weeklong festival celebrating and uniting ocean and forest conservation in over 30 locations worldwide. It's part of Plastic Oceans International's BlueCommunities initiative and has a mission to emphasize how we are all one planet … one environment … and in the end, one global community united in our effort to foster a healthier and more just planet for all.

About Plastic Oceans International

A US-based non-profit organization working to end plastic pollution and to foster sustainable communities worldwide. We operate with the belief that we can and must act locally in order to create change globally, and we do so through the power of film to empower and globalize community actions. In addition to their global entity, Plastic Oceans has branches in Canada, Chile, Mexico, Europe and the Great Lakes region of the U.S.

Media Contact:

Tod Hardin

[email protected]

408-656-3570

SOURCE Plastic Oceans International