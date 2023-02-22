Panel of accomplished female leaders to discuss equity in the workplace with OnActuate

Join global tech company OnActuate for a panel in celebration of International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 1

SEATTLE, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnActuate, a global technology and consulting firm, is pleased to announce its second annual International Women's Day celebration event, which will take place on March 1, 2023, at 11am EST. The event, which is being held in honor of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, will be open to the public for the first time. To register, visit https://bit.ly/OnActuate-International-Womens-Day-Event-2023.

The theme of this year's event is "Embrace Equity." A panel of accomplished women will share their experiences and advice on overcoming gender-related barriers and provide strategies for achieving equity in the workplace.

Meet the panelists

Marnie Larson – VP HCM, OnActuate. With over 25 years of experience in Human Capital Management and Human Resources, Larson is a leader and advocate for women. Larson recently spearheaded a mentorship program at OnActuate.

Megan Kilgore – City Auditor, City of Columbus. Kilgore is an accomplished force in the public sector, with years of industry experience and several accreditations. As the first woman to ever hold the position of Auditor for the city, Megan brings a valuable perspective to the conversation on women's rights and building equity for women.

Tara Hamby – Director, Business Applications – Public Sector, Microsoft. Hamby has been an IT professional for over 20 years, with a background including consulting and project management. Hamby enjoys acting as a mentor to others and inspiring the next generation of women in tech.

Sara Joseph - Vice President Enterprise & Public Sector Sales, US, Ceridian. Joseph is a global leader with 25 years of proven success. She is a public speaker and mentor to many in the technology space. She brings with her an empowering wisdom that champions for more equity for women in the workplace.

"Being people-first has always been OnActuate's number-one value that sets us apart from other tech companies. Recognizing the importance of uplifting women in the industry is another way we demonstrate this value," said Larson. "We're excited to invite people to OnActuate's celebration for International Women's Day to discuss what more could be done to build equity for women, especially in male-dominated industries such as tech."

Bridging the gender gap

Only 25% of jobs are held by women in major tech companies, highlighting the need for continued efforts to promote gender diversity and equity in the tech industry.

OnActuate believes in a people-first approach, which extends to its internal team and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. OnActuate is proud to offer this event and invites all interested individuals to attend.

About OnActuate

OnActuate is a global technology and consulting firm that specializes in helping organizations achieve their goals through innovative solutions and a people-first approach. OnActuate is committed to DEI and invests in initiatives that promote these values both within the organization and in the communities where it operates.

