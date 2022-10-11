Panel on Hidden Figures of Cyber Skills Gap added to CyberWire's Annual Women in Cybersecurity Reception

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberWire, announced today the addition of a new industry-led workforce panel discussion to kick off its annual Women in Cybersecurity Reception titled, "The Hidden Impact of Cybersecurity's Talent Gap on the Cyber-Enabled Community." The panel will be moderated by CyberVista, a leading cybersecurity training and workforce development company. Industry experts from MindPoint Group, Northrop Grumman, Bits N' Bytes, and Alston & Bird will lend their perspectives to the panel. The reception will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., and the panel discussion will begin at 5pm E.T. with the popular networking reception following at 6pm.

The widely reported cybersecurity talent shortage is undeniable, but it also extends further than the oft cited supply demand gap. There's an overlooked, yet vital, group of cyber-enabled professionals whose role requires a similar understanding of cybersecurity concepts and lexicon, but isn't usually included in discussions around the cybersecurity skills gap.

"Every year the Women in Cybersecurity Reception unites women from all facets of the industry to create opportunities to share our successes and contributions to cybersecurity," said Simone Petrella, CEO and Co-Founder, CyberVista. "This year, we've assembled a panel of women who bring unique perspectives from their roles supporting the cybersecurity industry to share their experiences and challenges breaking into cybersecurity, the importance of bringing more diverse voices into the industry, and where there are opportunities to address the current talent and gender gap."

The panel discussion will include: Simone Petrella , CEO and Co-Founder at CyberVista, as the session Moderator.

Patti Chanthaphone , President of MindPoint Group

, President of MindPoint Group Kyla Guru , Founder and CEO at Bits N' Bytes Cybersecurity Education

, Founder and CEO at Bits N' Bytes Cybersecurity Education Amy Mushahwar , Partner on the Privacy, Cyber & Data Strategy team at Alston & Bird

, Partner on the Privacy, Cyber & Data Strategy team at Alston & Bird To be announced, Northrop Grumman

The Women in Cybersecurity Reception brings women together from around the nation to celebrate their successes and contributions to the cybersecurity industry. Visit the event website to learn more and to request an invitation to attend.

About CyberVista

CyberVista is a cybersecurity workforce development company. CyberVista's mission is to build and strengthen organizations by providing cybersecurity professionals with the knowledge, skills and abilities needed to drive growth and defense. Founded in 2016, CyberVista benefits from the rich 85-year history of Kaplan—one of the world's premier training providers—as its sister company and ally. In 2018, CyberVista welcomed Transcender into the brand. Transcender brings over 25 years of helping organizations and practitioners build technical job skills across all areas of IT and cybersecurity.

About the CyberWire

The CyberWire gets people up to speed on cyber quickly and keeps them a step ahead in a continually changing world. Situational awareness, continuing education, and professional development are the cornerstones of our programs. The CyberWire has long been trusted by many of the most influential leaders and professionals in the public and private sectors, around the world. We separate the signal from the noise. Learn more about our podcasts and newsletters at thecyberwire.com.

