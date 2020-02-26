Panel to Discuss Economic Impact of the Coronavirus at March 2 Event hosted by The Economic Club of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas (ECLV), a nationally-renowned platform for economic discussion and debate, will host a panel discussion in Las Vegas on Monday, March 2 at the Rio Hotel and Casino. The "Economic Impact of the Coronavirus" will provide perspectives surrounding the illness known as the COVID-19 virus and implications for global economics.

The luncheon event will take place from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. The cost is $50 per person. For more information and to register, visit www.econclublv.org/events. The speakers' panel includes the Nevada Chief Medical Officer and a leading Chief Economist:

Ihsan Azzam , Ph.D., M.D. , is Chief Medical Officer for the State of Nevada . Dr. Azzam will discuss the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, including best practices for medical professionals and private companies. Dr. Azzam was involved in preparing for and preventing local outbreaks of SARS, MERS and Ebola viruses.

, is Chief Medical Officer for the . Dr. Azzam will discuss the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, including best practices for medical professionals and private companies. Dr. Azzam was involved in preparing for and preventing local outbreaks of SARS, MERS and Ebola viruses. Ken Heck CFP, CRPS , Chief Economist and President of Heck Wealth Management will discuss the Economic Impact of the Coronavirus outbreak, comparing this outbreak to the SARS outbreak (2003). Mr. Heck is Co-Founder and President of the Las Vegas Economic Club of Las Vegas .

"We are pleased to welcome experts in healthcare and economics as they discuss the Coronavirus and its impact on the economy. We are hoping to provide some context for this complex global issue," said Glenn Goodnough, Las Vegas Managing Partner – Rubin Brown.

About the Economic Club of Las Vegas

The Economic Club of Las Vegas, a non-profit 501(c)(6), non-partisan organization, provides an independent forum for national and international economic discussion and intellectual debate. The Club brings national speakers to Las Vegas to share their perspectives and ideas about economic and/or political conditions in the United States and the world.

