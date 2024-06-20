PANERA ADDS FOUR NEW COLD BEVERAGES TO THE MENU JUST IN TIME TO BEAT THE SUMMER HEAT

In Celebration of New Flavors, Panera is Offering Biggest Unlimited Sip Club Deal To-Date

ST. LOUIS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panera Bread is keeping guests cool this summer with four delicious new, cold beverages as part of its ongoing New Era menu transformation. Inspired by guest preferences for exciting, on-trend flavors, these refreshing drinks boast unique, delicious flavors perfect for warm summer days. With its reimagined beverage portfolio, Panera continues its mission of delivering what guests want most – amazing taste, quality ingredients and value.

Guests have been buzzing with enthusiastic reviews of the newest additions to Panera's beverage lineup since launch, raving about the fruit-forward flavors and favorite ways to personalize their sips. To celebrate these four flavorful drinks at bakery-cafes nationwide, Panera is now offering its most valuable deal for Unlimited Sip Club to-date. From now through June 30, new subscribers who sign up for Unlimited Sip Club will receive 3 months of unlimited sips for free*. 100 Panera fans will also have to chance to keep sipping all summer long with a free Panera 30 oz tumbler from June 20 to June 27.**

The exciting new beverage lineup additions include three new Unlimited Sip Club offerings and a refreshed take on one of Panera's popular smoothies:

The Pomegranate Hibiscus Tea, Citrus Punch and Blueberry Lavender Lemonade will all be available as part of Panera's Unlimited Sip Club – where for $14.99 per month (plus tax) or $119.99 per year (plus tax)***, members have access to the entire Panera portfolio of self-serve beverages, including hot and iced coffee, hot and iced teas, bubbler beverages and fountain beverages.

In April, Panera began its largest menu transformation ever, refocusing on innovating and enhancing the core Panera items guests love the most: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches and Mac & Cheese. Filled with more than 20 new and enhanced menu items, the brand's New Era offers guests better value through enhanced portions and lower price points. The launch of these new beverages is the next step in the brand's ongoing transformation process, focused on giving guests the right combination of taste, quality and value.

To join Panera's Unlimited Sip Club or MyPanera to receive the latest updates on Panera's exciting menu innovations, visit PaneraBread.com.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac and cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now nearly 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of May 28, 2024 there were 2,182 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

*NEW: Offer valid only for a new subscriber, which is a person that has never had an Unlimited Sip Club subscription through any name, email address, address, or phone number, that signs up for a monthly Unlimited Sip Club subscription from 9:00 p.m. CST April 26, 2024 through 11:59 p.m. CST June 30, 2024 will receive their first three months of an Unlimited Sip Club monthly subscription for free. LAPSED: Offer valid only for a lapsed subscriber, which is a person that has previously had, but no longer has, an active Unlimited Sip Club reward on their MyPanera account through any name, email address, address, or phone number for more than 7 days, who signs up for a monthly Unlimited Sip Club subscription from 9:00 p.m. CST on May 7, 2024 through 11:59 p.m. CST on June 30, 2024 and uses promo code 3FREEMO at checkout. Eligible lapsed subscribers that sign up for a monthly subscription utilizing code 3FREEMO at checkout will receive three months of an Unlimited Sip Club monthly subscription for free. Offer will be revoked if Panera determines, in its sole discretion, that person has ever had an Unlimited Sip Club subscription for any amount of time. Offer may expire without notice due to error, fraud, computer or typographical error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unforeseen circumstances. Other restrictions may apply. USC TERMS: Unlimited Sip Club subscription is available for registration and redemption in participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Must be MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age to register. Registration available online only (including in-cafe kiosk). You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or the expiration of any promotional or trial subscription offer, your stored payment method will automatically be charged $14.99 plus tax for a monthly subscription and will be charged on a recurring monthly basis every 30 days thereafter. To cancel subscription online, visit Manage Subscription section at www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub or on the Panera Bread app. Subscription provides eligible subscribers the following subscription benefits: drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain soda beverages, and bubbler drinks (e.g., iced teas, lemonades, and other bubbler beverages) once every two hours during normal bakery-cafe business hours, including unlimited refills. Beverages may vary by location and time of day. Excludes all other beverages, including, without limitation, packaged beverages, smoothies, frozen blended drinks, hot chocolate, cold brew iced coffee, and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations, including, without limitation, added espresso and syrups (e.g., vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon, and caramel) are not included in subscription monthly or annual price. Upcharges apply. Other additions (e.g., milk, skim milk, almond milk, half & half, and sweeteners) are included in monthly or annual subscription price, but availability may vary by location and time of day. Limit one subscription per person. Excludes catering orders and orders placed on third-party delivery sites. Panera reserves the right in its sole discretion to offer additional or different subscription benefits to members based on geographic location, home bakery-cafe, program participation, period of recurring subscription, or other criteria. Other restrictions may apply. Visit here for complete terms: https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/subscription/terms-and-conditions.html.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 48 contiguous US (+ D.C.) (legal resides of AK and HI excluded). 18 years of age or older. Sweepstakes starts 6/20/24 at 11:00 a.m. CT and ends 6/27/24 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Limit one entry per person. For Official Rules, including odds and prize description visit: https://www.panerabread.com/content/panerabread_com/en-us/legal/the-panera-tumbler-sweepstakes.html Void where prohibited.

***Annual USC Terms. Unlimited Sip Club subscription is available for registration and redemption in participating U.S. Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Must be MyPanera member and at least 18 years of age to register. Registration available online only (including in-cafe kiosk). You may cancel at any time. If you do not cancel either before your renewal date or after the expiration of any free trial or discounted subscription offer, your stored payment method will automatically be charged your stored payment method will automatically be charged $119.99 plus tax and will be charged on recurring annual basis every 365 days thereafter. To cancel subscription online, visit Manage Subscription section at www.panerabread.com/UnlimitedSipClub or on Panera Bread app. Subscription provides eligible subscribers the following subscription benefits: drip hot coffee, iced coffee, hot tea, fountain soda beverages, bubbler drinks (e.g., regular, sweet, and Passion Papaya green iced teas, and Agave Lemonade), and Charged Sip beverages once every two hours during normal bakery-cafe business hours, including unlimited refills. Beverages may vary by location and time of day. Excludes all other beverages, including, without limitation, packaged beverages, smoothies, frozen blended drinks, hot chocolate, cold brew iced coffee, and espresso and cappuccino beverages. Customizations, including, without limitation, added espresso and syrups (e.g., vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon, and caramel) are not included in subscription monthly or annual price. Upcharges apply. Other additions (e.g., milk, skim milk, almond milk, half & half, and sweeteners) are included in monthly or annual subscription price, but availability may vary by location and time of day. Limit one subscription per person. Excludes catering orders and orders placed on third-party delivery sites. Panera reserves the right in its sole discretion to offer additional or different subscription benefits to members based on geographic location, home bakery-cafe, program participation, period of recurring subscription, or other criteria. Other restrictions may apply. Visit here for complete terms https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/mypanera/subscription/terms-and-conditions.html .

