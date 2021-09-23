Panera Celebrates Parents And Caregivers On National Coffee Day With Something They Can Truly Appreciate: Unlimited Coffee

"Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you've had the realization that it's going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days," said Eduardo Luz, Panera's Chief Brand & Concept Officer. "We are excited to celebrate parents this National Coffee Day by giving them something they can really appreciate: unlimited coffee from Panera ."

In fact, in a recent survey, Panera found that nearly 50% of parents say it takes more than one cup of coffee to be the kind of star parent they want to be each day, and one in 10 parents need to drink more than four cups of coffee a day to keep up with their busy daily lives*.

To help make unlimited coffee easier to access throughout the day as parental figures navigate parenting trials and triumphs, Panera has created the Panera "Jump Start Jug" , a nod to the oversized drinking vessels sweeping social media feeds. The ginormous gallon-sized bottle, when filled with Panera's iced coffee, can easily be transported around from school drop-off and weekly errands to soccer practice and play rehearsal and more. Parents do it all to fuel their families' daily lives – the Jump Start Jug aims to fuel these moments with the coffee they need, all while providing some relatable, humorous "sip statements" found on the side of the bottle reminding parents "they're not alone" with every sip.

Starting today, September 23, through September 29, National Coffee Day, parents and caregivers can head to jumpstartjug.com to enter for a chance to win 1 of 450 Jump Start Jugs for free.*** To find a Panera bakery-cafe near you, visit www.panerabread.com.

**Panera conducted a survey of 919 parents/caregivers throughout the U.S. to ask about their coffee drinking habits.

**New subscribers that sign up for a MyPanera+ Coffee subscription from 10/1/2021 through 12/31/2021, will receive a free coffee subscription through 12‍/31‍/20‍21. Must be a MyPanera member to subscribe. New subscribers eligible only. Participating U.S. bakery-cafes only. This offer is not available for redemption in Raleigh and Charlotte, NC, Memphis, TN and Mississippi Panera Bread bakery-cafes. Visit: www.panerabread.com/MyPaneraCoffee for complete Terms and Conditions.

***Enter for a chance to win one of 450 1 gal "Jump Start" jugs valued at $20/ea. The Panera National Coffee Day 2021 Sweepstakes begins at approx. 7:00 a.m. ET on 9/23/21 and ends at 11:59pm ET on 9/29/21. At approx. 7:00 a.m. ET on 9/23, Sponsor will tweet a CTA from the @PaneraBread Twitter handle. As soon as the CTA Tweet is issued, eligible entrants may participate in the Promotion. To be eligible, entrants must: (i) be legal residents of the fifty (50) United States or the District of Columbia; (ii) be 18 years of age or older; and (iii) be registered users of Twitter. The Sponsor of the Promotion is Panera, LLC. The Administrator of the Promotion is Fooji, Inc. For complete rules visit: https://coffee.fooji.com/#rules

