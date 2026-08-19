Alongside its new "Refreshingly Loyal" campaign starring Keke Palmer, Panera is celebrating the MyPanera refresh by rewarding new and existing members with 500 bonus points with purchase - enough to score a FREE Energy Refresher

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Panera Bread unveiled the evolution of its MyPanera® rewards program, a refreshingly loyal experience designed to give members more rewards, more choice and more value. Launching nationwide today, MyPanera now offers a points-based rewards system that makes earning and redeeming rewards for free Panera® items faster and easier than ever. As Panera continues to execute against its RISE transformation strategy, the new MyPanera program is designed to elevate the loyalty experience for more than 70 million MyPanera members with more ways to earn, choose and enjoy the Panera favorites they love.

PANERA UNVEILS ALL NEW POINTS-BASED MYPANERA REWARDS PROGRAM, DELIVERING A REFRESHINGLY LOYAL EXPERIENCE WITH MORE REWARDS, CHOICE AND VALUE PANERA UNVEILS ALL NEW POINTS-BASED MYPANERA REWARDS PROGRAM, DELIVERING A REFRESHINGLY LOYAL EXPERIENCE WITH MORE REWARDS, CHOICE AND VALUE PANERA UNVEILS ALL NEW POINTS-BASED MYPANERA REWARDS PROGRAM, DELIVERING A REFRESHINGLY LOYAL EXPERIENCE WITH MORE REWARDS, CHOICE AND VALUE

Refreshingly Loyal with Keke Palmer

To mark the launch of the new MyPanera program, Panera is partnering with Keke Palmer for Refreshingly Loyal, a campaign that sees Palmer doing what she does best: taking the internet's favorite talking points and turning them into the punchline. With her trademark humor, she playfully reframes the conversation around "loyalty," showing just how refreshing, and rewarding, it feels (and tastes) when you find something that actually gives back - before revealing that the loyal "relationship" she's talking about is actually MyPanera.

500 Bonus Points for New & Existing MyPanera Members

To celebrate the refreshed loyalty experience, MyPanera is rewarding its members with 500 bonus points for their first purchase in the new program from August 19 through September 1, a reward worth a free Energy Refresher or Fresca*. For a limited time, MyPanera members will also have exclusive access to the new Tropical Mango Pineapple Energy Refresher, launching today alongside the new program and available only through the Panera app.

"From everyday favorites to exclusive offers, we have reimagined MyPanera to deliver more value with every purchase, and the new MyPanera is built to give our guests what they have told us they want most – more transparency, better rewards and more choice," said Joshua Fine, Chief Digital Officer, Panera Bread. "Now, MyPanera is truly living into its name by giving our guests rewards that are flexible, tailored and highly personalized to their preferences."

An All New Loyalty Program

The new MyPanera program features a simple, flexible points-based system where guests earn 10 points for every $1 spent and redeem points for menu items they choose. Members can seamlessly navigate their rewards and choose how to allocate their points towards their favorite menu items – from 250 points for a free bagel or mini bakery treat, all the way up to 2000 points for a full whole entree of their choice. All previously earned loyalty rewards will carry over into the new experience as members begin earning points each time they order.

The upgraded program introduces three tiers:

MyPanera, free to sign up and join to earn points in the Panera app,

free to sign up and join to earn points in the Panera app, MyPanera+ ™ for guests who spend $300 in a calendar year and unlock enhanced perks, like a free birthday You Pick Two ® and bonus points on delivery orders.

™ for guests who spend $300 in a calendar year and unlock enhanced perks, like a free birthday You Pick Two ® and bonus points on delivery orders. MyPanera+ Sip Club subscription, which includes all MyPanera+ benefits plus up to 30 select beverages per month†, exclusive Sip Club Saturday offers on select Saturdays, and more.

To join MyPanera today, and for more information, visit www.PaneraBread.com/MyPanera.

*Purchase required. Offer valid for MyPanera members only. From August 19 – September 1, 2026, receive 500 points with a verified food or beverage purchase (after application of any reward/discount/Sip Club beverage redemption and excluding taxes/fees/charges) from a participating US cafe. The 500 offer points will be added to your MyPanera account within 24 hours of qualifying purchase order fulfillment. The 500 offer points will expire as set forth in the MyPanera terms. Limit one use per MyPanera member. Limit one 500-point offer per MyPanera member. Members who join MyPanera during this offer period, or who enroll in MyPanera+ Sip Club at the time of first joining MyPanera during this offer period, are not eligible to receive this additional 500 points offer, and will instead receive the applicable 500-point new member welcome offer. Points will not be awarded for catering orders, orders placed on third party sites, purchases of gift cards, purchases of Panera at Home grocery products, Panera Shop purchases, or Sip Club subscription fees. Not valid with any other coupon or offer. Offer may expire or be terminated by Panera without notice due to error, fraud, computer or typographical error, electronic or technical malfunctions, or other unusual or unexpected circumstances. This one-time offer is exclusive to you and your MyPanera account and cannot be claimed, reproduced, transferred, or used by anyone else. Other restrictions may apply. Visit https://www.panerabread.com/en-us/company-information/terms-of-use.html#themypaneraprogram for complete MyPanera terms.

** Contains caffeine. Energy Refreshers are not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women.

†"Month" refers to each monthly billing cycle or, for annual subscribers, rolling 30-day periods from subscription start date.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now about 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day elevating everyday meals into moments of comfort, connection and joy. Nothing beats breaking bread together.



As of July 28, 2026, there were 2,251 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on X (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Panera Bread