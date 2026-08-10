Skip the wait for fall. Guests can embrace the season with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte and a brand-new lineup of comforting baked goods and barista beverages

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It may still be summer, but pumpkin lovers won't have to wait much longer for the flavors of fall. On August 19, Panera Bread will launch a brand-new lineup of fall favorites, and the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, to bakery-cafes nationwide. For guests who have waited all year for pumpkin, Panera is introducing an array of new coffee drinks and bakery treats for every autumnal craving.

The beverage lineup includes classic favorites as well as an addition to Panera's new Frozen Java platform:

PUMPKIN SEASON ARRIVES EARLY: PANERA DROPS NEW FALL BAKERY AND BEVERAGE LINEUP ON AUGUST 19

Returning Favorite, Pumpkin Spice Latte: Freshly brewed espresso combined with foamed milk and pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice crumbles.

Freshly brewed espresso combined with foamed milk and pumpkin spice sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice crumbles. Returning Favorite, Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte: All the flavors and ingredients of the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, served over ice.

All the flavors and ingredients of the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte, served over ice. NEW Pumpkin Spice Iced Coffee: Our dark roast coffee (now a richer brew!) with pumpkin sauce over ice, topped with sweet cream cold foam and pumpkin spice crumbles.

Our dark roast coffee (now a richer brew!) with pumpkin sauce over ice, topped with sweet cream cold foam and pumpkin spice crumbles. NEW Pumpkin Spice Frozen Java: A frozen blended coffee drink with dairy blend and pumpkin sauce, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice crumbles.

These craveable beverage additions pair perfectly with two irresistible new additions to Panera's bakery case, crafted by Panera's chefs to deliver the taste of fall in every bite.

NEW Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll: A deliciously crafted roll made with sweet dough, stuffed with cinnamon and pumpkin filling, topped with decadent pumpkin spice icing.

A deliciously crafted roll made with sweet dough, stuffed with cinnamon and pumpkin filling, topped with decadent pumpkin spice icing. NEW Caramel Pumpkin Slice: A flavorful slice of cake with pumpkin pie spices, brown sugar, vanilla, and salted caramel swirls, topped with pumpkin spice icing.

A flavorful slice of cake with pumpkin pie spices, brown sugar, vanilla, and salted caramel swirls, topped with pumpkin spice icing. Returning Pumpkin Cookie: Deliciously crafted, pumpkin-shaped shortbread cookie decorated with icing.

"Only Panera can offer guests the complete pumpkin spice experience, from beverages to baked goods," said Scott Uehlein, VP of Culinary, Panera Bread. "Our guests look forward to these fall flavors each year, and we are bringing them to our menu in more ways than ever. What sets our fall lineup apart are the details – from the decadent pumpkin spice icing and filling on our Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll to the spiced crumbles and creamy cold foam topping our coffee beverages. Whether it's a refreshing iced drink or a sweetly spiced bite, Panera is the ultimate fall destination."

Panera's latest menu innovations are available for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, or drive-thru at Panera Bread bakery-cafes nationwide beginning August 19. Want to get rewarded for your fall favorites? Join MyPanera® today to begin earning rewards and for access to other exclusive perks.

To learn more or to place your next order, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now about 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day elevating everyday meals into moments of comfort, connection and joy. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of July 28, 2026, there were 2,251 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on X (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

SOURCE Panera Bread