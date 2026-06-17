Elevated ingredient pantry, new proteins and craveable flavors create exceptional value

ST. LOUIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panera Bread is kicking off summer unveiling a reinvigorated menu as the company makes meaningful progress on its RISE transformation strategy. The refreshed summer menu launching nationwide today features over a dozen new and improved ingredients, new premium salads, and new proteins, and an elevated beverage platform with expanded cold coffee offerings. Rounding out the new menu is an all-new Market Bowls category offering chef-curated, hearty and bold flavors starting at $9.99*.

PANERA UPGRADES ITS SUMMER MENU WITH NEW MARKET BOWLS, PREMIUM SALADS, FROZEN JAVA BEVERAGES AND MORE

"When we announced our Panera RISE strategy last fall, we promised our guests we'd refresh and reinvigorate the menu, and Panera's new summer lineup delivers directly on that commitment," said Paul Carbone, CEO, Panera Bread. "We're bringing meaningful innovation in multiple categories with a focus on providing worth-it value across the menu. This summer, our guests will enjoy better ingredients, outstanding flavors and all-new choices for a Panera experience that is more vibrant, flavorful, and committed to excellence than ever before."

NEW Market Bowls Category Starting at $9.99

Headlining the summer launch is Panera's all-new Market Bowls category – bowls that have it all, starting at only $9.99. Three comforting chef-curated bowls packed with bold flavors and high-quality ingredients are uniquely available in both whole and half portions, giving guests the flexibility to choose the meal size that's best for them. Featuring new elevated ingredients including Seasoned Diced Chicken and Slow-Roasted Pulled Pork, as well as new Smoky Lemon Vinaigrette and Creamy Garden Herb dressings, guests are sure to find their new favorite:

Sesame Ginger Chicken: Seasoned diced chicken served over a bed of seasoned herbed brown rice and peppery arugula. Topped with edamame, refreshing cucumber, vibrant cilantro, crunchy shredded red cabbage, and perfectly grilled broccoli. Finished with candied black pepper almonds and a side of our signature sesame ginger dressing. Contains 38 grams of protein per whole bowl.





Seasoned diced chicken served over a bed of seasoned herbed brown rice and peppery arugula. Topped with edamame, refreshing cucumber, vibrant cilantro, crunchy shredded red cabbage, and perfectly grilled broccoli. Finished with candied black pepper almonds and a side of our signature sesame ginger dressing. Contains 38 grams of protein per whole bowl. Carnitas Elote: Tender slow-roasted pulled pork nestled on top of seasoned herbed brown rice and fresh arugula. Beautifully paired with sweet roasted corn, feta, rich avocado, and bright pickled red onions. Finished with fresh cilantro, crunchy blue corn tortilla strips, Greek yogurt, and a side of our creamy garden herb dressing. Contains 44 grams of protein per whole bowl.





Tender slow-roasted pulled pork nestled on top of seasoned herbed brown rice and fresh arugula. Beautifully paired with sweet roasted corn, feta, rich avocado, and bright pickled red onions. Finished with fresh cilantro, crunchy blue corn tortilla strips, Greek yogurt, and a side of our creamy garden herb dressing. Contains 44 grams of protein per whole bowl. All-In Veggie: A hearty bowl of seasoned herbed brown rice and crisp arugula, loaded with tender sweet potatoes and feta cheese. Brightened up with refreshing cucumber, juicy grape tomatoes, roasted corn, and tangy pickled red onions. Crowned with crispy blue corn tortilla strips and served with a side of our zesty, smoky lemon vinaigrette.

Upgraded Ingredient Pantry and NEW Premium Salads

Panera salads are more satisfying than ever. With the introduction of several new ingredients to the pantry, Panera is bringing more flavor, texture and variety to its signature salads, creating craveable salads you can't get anywhere else. The enhanced lineup offers greater variety and heartier options, featuring proteins like Shrimp and Steak alongside Croissant Croutons and Farmhouse Ranch dressing made with buttermilk.

Ultimate Garden Steak: A fresh blend of mixed greens and peppery arugula topped with warm, marinated sliced steak. Paired with warm sweet potatoes, perfectly grilled broccoli, and roasted corn. Tossed with sweet grape tomatoes, tangy pickled red onions, fresh cilantro, and a satisfying crunch from crispy onions. Served with a side of our rich and creamy garden herb dressing. Contains 33 grams of protein per whole salad.





A fresh blend of mixed greens and peppery arugula topped with warm, marinated sliced steak. Paired with warm sweet potatoes, perfectly grilled broccoli, and roasted corn. Tossed with sweet grape tomatoes, tangy pickled red onions, fresh cilantro, and a satisfying crunch from crispy onions. Served with a side of our rich and creamy garden herb dressing. Contains 33 grams of protein per whole salad. Shrimply Baja: A crisp bed of romaine lettuce with tender shrimp and feta cheese. Layered with vibrant shredded red cabbage, rich avocado, and juicy grape tomatoes. Accented with fresh cilantro, roasted pumpkin seeds, crunchy blue corn tortilla strips, and a dusting of savory taco seasoning. Drizzled with a smoky lemon vinaigrette and served with a side of creamy garden herb dressing. Contains 27 grams of protein per whole salad.





A crisp bed of romaine lettuce with tender shrimp and feta cheese. Layered with vibrant shredded red cabbage, rich avocado, and juicy grape tomatoes. Accented with fresh cilantro, roasted pumpkin seeds, crunchy blue corn tortilla strips, and a dusting of savory taco seasoning. Drizzled with a smoky lemon vinaigrette and served with a side of creamy garden herb dressing. Contains 27 grams of protein per whole salad. Farmhouse Crunch: Crisp and refreshing romaine lettuce topped with hearty sweet potatoes and delicate shaved parmesan cheese. Accompanied by cool cucumbers, juicy grape tomatoes, and creamy avocado. Finished with a delightful crunch from roasted pumpkin seeds and candied black pepper almonds, all served with a side of our classic farmhouse ranch dressing. Contains 18 grams of protein per whole salad.

"Our Panera summer menu updates reflect the work we're doing across the menu to bring guests more of what they love -- delicious flavor, high-quality ingredients and elevated options from breakfast to dinner. We've upgraded our pantry, introduced new premium salads, new proteins and expanded our beverage options," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "From Market Bowls and Salads to Frozen Javas and Energy Refreshers, this menu is another exciting step forward in creating an even better Panera experience for our guests."

NEW Cold Beverages, Including Iced Coffee and Frozen Java Platform

Building on the successful launch of new Frescas and Energy Refreshers this spring, Panera is cooling guests off this summer with two additional fruit-forward flavor options and an expanded coffee line-up, including two new cold coffee platforms:

Cafe Blend Iced Coffees: These all-new beverages feature Panera's high quality dark roast Arabica bean coffee, now offering a richer brew. These barista-crafted iced coffees are available in Snickerdoodle, Hazelnut Mocha, and Rocky Road flavor profiles.





These all-new beverages feature Panera's high quality dark roast Arabica bean coffee, now offering a richer brew. These barista-crafted iced coffees are available in Snickerdoodle, Hazelnut Mocha, and Rocky Road flavor profiles. Frozen Javas: A new smooth, creamy, and rich frozen blended coffee offering crafted from high quality Arabica beans. This frozen platform features Snickerdoodle, Hazelnut Mocha, and Rocky Road flavor profiles.





A new smooth, creamy, and rich frozen blended coffee offering crafted from high quality Arabica beans. This frozen platform features Snickerdoodle, Hazelnut Mocha, and Rocky Road flavor profiles. Island Mango Energy Refresher: Adding to Panera's new line of Energy Refreshers is a delicious blend of mango, guava, and pineapple flavors, infused with dragonfruit pieces. Contains caffeine and is naturally flavored.





Adding to Panera's new line of Energy Refreshers is a delicious blend of mango, guava, and pineapple flavors, infused with dragonfruit pieces. Contains caffeine and is naturally flavored. Blackberry Hibiscus Herbal Iced Tea: A freshly brewed, caffeine-free herbal iced tea infusion of blackberry and hibiscus. Naturally flavored. Available as part of Panera's Sip Club™

NEW Protein-Packed Breakfast Picks

Panera's menu innovation also extends to the breakfast hours with the introduction of new Frittatas, including one inspired by one of its most popular soups. Designed for guests seeking a portable morning option, these crustless creations deliver robust flavor and satisfying protein in a convenient format for on-the go. The new items include:

Broccoli Cheddar Frittata: A deliciously crafted frittata baked in-house daily with our savory egg mixture, Neufchatel, cheddar, parmesan, romano and asiago cheeses, and grilled broccoli. Contains 15 grams of protein.





A deliciously crafted frittata baked in-house daily with our savory egg mixture, Neufchatel, cheddar, parmesan, romano and asiago cheeses, and grilled broccoli. Contains 15 grams of protein. Five Cheese & Bacon Frittata: A deliciously crafted frittata baked in-house daily with our savory egg mixture, Neufchatel, cheddar, parmesan, romano and asiago cheeses, and applewood smoked bacon. Contains 17 grams of protein.

Known for its beloved free signature sides, Panera is elevating the everyday meal by adding the guest-favorite Asiago Croissant Twists as a premium side option, available for only $1.**

Panera's summer menu is available for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, or drive-thru at Panera Bread bakery-cafes nationwide. To learn more or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com.

*Prices vary for Market Bowls at participating US cafes. Limited time. Delivery price may be higher & additional fees. Restrictions apply.

**Participating cafes only. Price excludes taxes/fees/charges. Menu prices for delivery may be higher and fees apply.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now about 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of June 2, 2026, there were 2,254 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on X (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

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SOURCE Panera Bread