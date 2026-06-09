Shane's custom order features the Caesar Salad Stuffer with Chicken as the newest addition to the Mix & Match value menu

ST. LOUIS, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panera Bread is turning up the volume on value with a little help from viral creator and comedian Jake Shane. Today, the brand introduced the "Pass That Panera" Meal, a custom Mix & Match Menu order curated by Shane, featuring the addition of the Caesar Salad Stuffer with Chicken to the value menu for a limited time. Launched earlier this year, the Mix & Match value menu allows guests to enjoy two or more items from a selection of 11 of Panera's favorite sandwiches, salads, and soups for just $4.99 each*.

Panera and Jake Shane Launch the “Pass That Panera” Mix & Match Meal

"I wouldn't stop talking about the new Salad Stuffers until Panera agreed to put one on the Mix & Match Menu," said Jake Shane. "They are easily one of my favorite things to eat right now, and I love that the Caesar with Chicken is now available for under five dollars when you mix and match. This meal highlights everything I love about Panera – I cannot wait for guests to say Pass That Panera when they see what we have put together!"

Jake's custom "Pass That Panera" Meal brings together a custom mix of three of Panera's Mix and Match Menu faves into one undeniably satisfying meal at an even tastier value:

Caesar Salad Stuffer with Chicken : Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, and croissant croutons—all in our soft, Italian Stuffer Roll.





: Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, and croissant croutons—all in our soft, Italian Stuffer Roll. Fuji Apple Chicken Salad : Mixed greens and crisp romaine, topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, red onions, toasted pecan pieces, feta, and apple chips with sweet white balsamic vinaigrette.





: Mixed greens and crisp romaine, topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, red onions, toasted pecan pieces, feta, and apple chips with sweet white balsamic vinaigrette. Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup: Tender pieces of white-meat chicken simmered in a rich, perfectly seasoned homestyle chicken bone broth with curly egg noodles, sliced carrots, celery and herbs.

Launched earlier this year, the Mix & Match Menu has already begun redefining the value experience by offering a selection of guest favorites made with high quality ingredients, no compromises required. Panera has now partnered with Shane in a new creative campaign for Mix & Match, tapping into the fast-paced humor and energy that made him a viral sensation as he guides viewers through Panera's Mix & Match Menu in a way only Jake Shane can.

"We loved working with Jake to bring this partnership to life," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "Panera's Mix & Match Menu was designed to give our guests some of the menu items they love at a price that feels like a win. The 'Pass That Panera' Meal is a reflection of how we are leaning into what our guests crave most and delivering it at an incredible value, proving that you never have to compromise on quality to get a great deal."

The Mix & Match Menu allows guests to combine two or more half/cup portions of 11 iconic Panera favorites for $4.99 each. Each order also includes a choice of a complimentary side: Panera's signature French Baguette, chips, or an apple. The Mix & Match Menu lineup includes:

Half Sandwiches: Caesar Salad Stuffer with Chicken (served whole), Toasted Italiano, Toasted Caprese Focaccia, Bacon Turkey Bravo®, and Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad.

Caesar Salad Stuffer with Chicken (served whole), Toasted Italiano, Toasted Caprese Focaccia, Bacon Turkey Bravo®, and Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad. Half Salads: Ranch Parm BLT, Fuji Apple Chicken, and Caesar. Beginning June 17, the NEW! Farmhouse Crunch will replace the Ranch Parm BLT.

Ranch Parm BLT, Fuji Apple Chicken, and Caesar. Beginning June 17, the NEW! Farmhouse Crunch will replace the Ranch Parm BLT. Cups of Soup: Creamy Tomato, Homestyle Chicken Noodle, and Bistro French Onion.

The new Mix & Match creative campaign starring Jake Shane begins airing today, and Jake's faves on Panera's Mix & Match Menu are available for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, or drive-thru at participating Panera Bread bakery-cafes nationwide at PaneraBread.com/JakeShane. To learn more or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com.

*Participating US cafes only. Must order as Mix & Match. Min 2 & Max 11 different items from Mix & Match Menu. Half/cup portions. Items may vary. No subs. 1 side per total order. Prep may vary. Delivery price may be higher & addl fees.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now about 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of April 28, 2026, there were 2,251 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on X (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread).

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SOURCE Panera Bread