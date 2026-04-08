The Bread Bowl Meets Salad in Panera's Newest Innovative Menu Category

ST. LOUIS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Salads just got bread-er at Panera Bread. Today, the brand famous for its iconic soup bread bowl is launching its freshest menu innovation: Salad Stuffers – a bread bowl for your salad. Made with an all-new Italian Stuffer Roll deliciously filled with premium salad ingredients, Salad Stuffers transform Panera's signature salads into an entirely new eating experience that gives you the perfect bite, every time.

Just Say "Stuff It" and Make Any Salad A Stuffer

JUST SAY “STUFF IT!” – PANERA BREAD LAUNCHES LATEST INNOVATION, ALL-NEW SALAD STUFFERS JUST SAY “STUFF IT!” – PANERA BREAD LAUNCHES LATEST INNOVATION, ALL-NEW SALAD STUFFERS

Your new favorite way to eat salads is here. Panera chefs and bakers innovated the new Italian Stuffer Roll to deliver the ideal balance of fluffy, soft bread and a freshly prepared dressed salad in every bite. Guests can make any salad on the menu a Stuffer, from classics like the Green Goddess Cobb Salad with Chicken or Caesar Salad to two bold, chef-crafted options created specifically for this new innovation, available at participating cafes:

Steakhouse Salad Stuffer : Crisp romaine and arugula tossed in Panera's new Farmhouse Ranch dressing made with buttermilk, with tender, marinated sliced steak, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, pickled red onions, grape tomato and crispy frizzled onions, all in our soft, Italian Stuffer Roll.

: Crisp romaine and arugula tossed in Panera's new Farmhouse Ranch dressing made with buttermilk, with tender, marinated sliced steak, applewood smoked bacon, gorgonzola, pickled red onions, grape tomato and crispy frizzled onions, all in our soft, Italian Stuffer Roll. Santa Fe Salad Stuffer: Crisp romaine tossed in ranch dressing, with grilled chicken, bold taco seasoning, roasted corn, feta, zesty sweet peppers, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro and blue corn tortilla strips, all in our soft, Italian Stuffer Roll.

"We're thrilled to bring this innovative menu category nationwide - our guests who tested Salad Stuffers couldn't get enough of our new Italian Stuffer Roll paired with new, bold salad flavors," said Mark Shambura, Chief Marketing Officer, Panera Bread. "Just like soup in our bread bowl is the perfect match, Salad Stuffers bring salad and bread together in a way that is sure to be the next icon on the Panera menu."

New Salad Stuffers are available for dine-in, delivery, Rapid Pick-Up®, or drive-thru at Panera Bread bakery-cafes nationwide. To learn more or to place your order today, download the Panera Bread app or visit PaneraBread.com.

About Panera Bread

Our first bakery-cafe opened in 1987, founded with a secret sourdough starter and the belief that the best part of bread is sharing it. That vision led to the invention of the Fast Casual category with Panera at the forefront, serving as America's kitchen table centered around our delicious menu of chef-curated recipes that are crafted with care by our team members. We make food that we are proud to serve our own families, from crave-worthy soups, salads and sandwiches to mac & cheese and sweets. Each recipe is filled with ingredients we feel good about and none of those we don't because we are committed to serving our guests food that feels good in the moment and long after. While our company is now about 2,200 bakery-cafes strong, our values and belief in the lasting power of a great meal remain as strong as ever. We spend each day filling bellies, building empowered teams and inspiring communities. Nothing beats breaking bread together.

As of March 31, 2026, there were 2,251 bakery-cafes, company and franchise, in 48 states and Washington D.C., and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. Panera Bread is part of Panera Brands, one of the largest fast casual restaurant companies in the U.S., comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on X (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) Instagram (@panerabread) or TikTok (@panerabread)

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SOURCE Panera Bread