Pangaea Logistics Files Shelf Registration

NEWPORT, R.I., Jan. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PANL), announced today that it has filed a Form S-3 with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the registration of shares held by certain of our shareholders, as well as for the registration of up to $100 million in primary shares or other forms of registered securities.
Ed Coll, the Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea said, "As a publicly traded company, we remain focused on creating opportunities for our shareholders to participate in our success. By increasing the liquidity of our stock and creating a platform to raise additional capital, we believe we are providing a more solid foundation for future growth."
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. provides logistics and ocean shipping services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.
