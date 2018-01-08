Pangaea Logistics Files Shelf Registration

Ed Coll, the Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea said, "As a publicly traded company, we remain focused on creating opportunities for our shareholders to participate in our success. By increasing the liquidity of our stock and creating a platform to raise additional capital, we believe we are providing a more solid foundation for future growth."

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. provides logistics and ocean shipping services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com .

