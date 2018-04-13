Pangaea Logistics Solutions Acquires New Vessel to Support Bulk Fleet

"At Pangaea, we are constantly evaluating opportunities to enhance our capabilities, ensuring that we continue to provide best-in-class service to all of our partners and execute our strategic priorities," said Ed Coll, Chief Executive Officer at Pangaea. "We are thrilled with the addition of this vessel as it will directly support the growth of our relationship with Noranda, serving as a dedicated resource to the company's shipping routes."

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

