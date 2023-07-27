PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 CONFERENCE CALL DATE

27 Jul, 2023

NEWPORT, R.I., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Nasdaq: PANL, or "the Company"), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that it will issue second quarter 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.  A conference call will be held the next day, Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be accompanied by presentation materials, which will be available with the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filing and in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.pangaeals.com/investors/.

To participate in the live teleconference:


Domestic Live:

1-800-225-9448

International Live: 

1-203-518-9708

Conference ID:

PANLQ223


To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through August 17, 2023:


Domestic Replay:

1-800-934-5153

International Replay:

1-402-220-1182

ABOUT PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (Nasdaq: PANL) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning.
Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

CORPORATE CONTACTS

Gianni Del Signore
Chief Financial Officer
401-846-7790
[email protected]

Noel Ryan or Stefan Neely
Vallum Advisors
[email protected]

SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

