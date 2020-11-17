Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Announces Milestone 100th Voyage of MV Bulk Pangaea with Noranda Bauxite and Alumina into the Mississippi River

NEWPORT, R.I., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) announced that it has completed its 100th voyage of the MV Bulk Pangaea in partnership with Noranda Bauxite and Alumina, a subsidiary of New Day Aluminum. The route, which represents the largest bulk volume on the Mississippi River, navigates from Noranda's port at Discovery Bay, Jamaica, on the island's north coast, to Noranda's facility in Gramercy, Louisiana, just upriver from New Orleans, transporting approximately 63,000 tons of bauxite per voyage. The milestone is a testament to the successful partnership these two firms have developed and maintained with the support of Mid-Ship Marine, the global ocean freight brokering division of Mid-Ship Group LLC headquartered in New York.

"Our partnership with Noranda continues to be a huge success as indicated by the reaching of this important milestone," said Ed Coll, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions. "We continue to see great opportunities to continue to expand our partnership as leaders in our respective industries," Coll added.

David D'Addario, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Noranda, commented, "In 2017, we celebrated the 100th voyage of the Bulk Patriot and we are thrilled to be here again three years later celebrating the 100th voyage of the Bulk Pangaea – a testament to the great partnership we have with Pangaea and MidShip. We look forward to the next milestones in our long and growing partnership."

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

About Noranda Alumina and Noranda Bauxite

Noranda Alumina and Noranda Bauxite are, respectively, the U.S. based alumina refining and Jamaican bauxite mining assets of New Day Aluminum Holdings, LLC. New Day also owns and operates NICHE Chemical, which markets chemical grade alumina in North America, along with specialty minerals businesses Niche Fused Alumina in La Bâthie, France and Niche Fused Magnesia in Hull, England. New Day is principally owned by the partners of DADA Holdings. DADA is an investment and management company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida that makes control investments and manages companies in basic industries, such as metals and mining. Learn more at www.newdayal.com.

About Mid-Ship

The Mid-Ship Group, headquartered in New York with offices in key maritime centers in the U.S. and across the international shipping market, is a third party service provider and a leader in dry bulk ocean freight and inland logistics. The company provides a full range of services covering the entire supply chain, providing our clients with a single point of management for their domestic and global cargo shipments. MID-SHIP's global organization provides our clients with a global competitive advantage through superior transportation services and dedicated operational follow-up.

CONTACT:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

[email protected]

Tiya Gulanikar

Prosek Partners

646-818-9288

[email protected]

Noranda Alumina and Noranda Bauxite

[email protected]

SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.