Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

NEWPORT, R.I., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. ("Pangaea" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today its results for the three months ended December 31, 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

GAAP net income attributable to Pangaea of $11.9 million, or $0.19 per share

Adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea of $10.1 million, or $0.16 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $28.7 million

Operating cash flow of $15.1 million

Time Charter Equivalent ("TCE") rates earned by Pangaea of $17,773 per day

Pangaea's TCE rates exceeded the average Baltic Panamax, Supramax, and Handysize indices by 19%

Declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share

Entered into a memorandum of agreement in February 2026 to sell the 2006-built Bulk Xaymaca for $9.6 million.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, Pangaea reported non-GAAP adjusted net income of $10.1 million, or $0.16 per share, on total revenue of $183.9 million. Fourth quarter TCE rates increased 11% on a year-over-year basis, while total shipping days, which include both voyage and time charter days, increased 26% to 6,025 days. The increase in shipping days relative to the year-ago period was primarily due to the acquisition of fifteen handy-size vessels completed at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

The TCE earned was $17,773 per day for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to an average of $15,942 per day for the same period in 2024. The Company's average TCE exceeded the benchmark Baltic Panamax, Supramax, and Handysize indices by 19%, supported by its long-term COAs, specialized fleet, and cargo-focused strategy.

Total Adjusted EBITDA increased by 23% to $28.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the prior-year quarter. Total Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16% during the fourth quarter of 2025 and 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $103.1 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Total debt, including finance lease obligations was $375.6 million. During the three months ending December 31, 2025, the Company repaid $7.6 million in finance leases and $4.2 million in long term debt, and received $0.7 million from installment sale contract in connection with purchase Caterpillar equipment. In addition the Company paid $3.2 million in dividends, and repurchased $1.0 million of its common stock.

On February 17, 2026 the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, payable on March 13, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of February 27, 2026.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"We delivered strong fourth quarter results, supported by solid Arctic trade activity, robust utilization across our niche ice class fleet, and the stability of our long term COAs," said Mads Boye Petersen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pangaea Logistics Solutions. "As we entered 2026 and completed a smooth leadership transition, I want to thank Mark Filanowski for his many years of leadership and support during the transition. Our results reflect the strength and continuity of Pangaea's differentiated operating model and expanded fleet, driving TCE rates 19% above the market and meaningfully improving year over year profitability for the quarter"

"Dry bulk fundamentals remain healthy as we enter the seasonally softer first quarter, supported by a constructive market backdrop. We are positioning our fleet to maximize TCE premiums, and thus far in the first quarter of 2026 have executed 5,920 shipping days at an average TCE of $14,917 per day, reflecting a stronger than expected first quarter" Petersen added. "Looking ahead, we continue to see a favorable medium‑term environment, underpinned by constrained vessel supply and positive market sentiment."

"We remain committed to disciplined, returns‑focused capital allocation, including sustainable return of capital, organic growth investment and ongoing fleet renewal," continued Petersen. "Most recently, we entered an agreement to sell the Bulk Xaymaca for $9.6 million, with delivery expected in the second quarter of 2026. We also commenced operations in Lake Charles under a multi‑year contract and are advancing strategic investments across our terminal network, with new activities underway at Port Everglades and Tampa operations set to launch in second half of 2026."

"As we move into 2026, our strategic direction remains unchanged, and we will continue executing the proven operating model that differentiates Pangaea," concluded Petersen. "With over $100 million in cash at year‑end, we maintain strong liquidity to support balance sheet flexibility, capital returns, and disciplined investment. We remain committed to delivering consistent shareholder returns."

STRATEGIC UPDATE

Pangaea remains committed to developing a leading dry bulk logistics and transportation services company of scale, providing its customers with specialized shipping and supply chain and logistics offerings in commodity and niche markets that drive premium returns measured in time charter equivalent per day.

Leverage integrated shipping and logistics model. Pangaea continues to leverage its integrated shipping and logistics model to deliver value across the supply chain. In addition to operating the world's largest high ice-class dry bulk fleet of Panamax and post-Panamax vessels, the Company provides stevedoring services and maintains robust port and terminal operations capabilities. The Company is advancing organic growth initiatives to scale its terminal operations business. Key projects include the expansion at the Port of Tampa and the launch of new operations at the Ports of Aransas, Texas; Lake Charles, Louisiana; and Pascagoula, Mississippi. As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, operations have commenced at Pascagoula, Lake Charles and Aransas, while Tampa operations are on track to begin early in the second half of 2026. These investments position Pangaea to capture growing demand for integrated logistics services and reinforce our commitment to long-term growth.

Continue to drive strong fleet utilization. Pangaea delivered strong fleet utilization during the fourth quarter, supported by robust demand across key Arctic trade routes. The Company's owned fleet of 39 vessels operated at high efficiency, supplemented by an average of 2,439 chartered-in vessels to fulfill cargo and COA commitments. Following the successful integration of the recently acquired handy-size fleet, Pangaea remains focused on optimizing utilization across its expanded platform and enhancing flexibility to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Continue to upgrade fleet, while divesting older, non-core assets. Pangaea continues to execute its disciplined fleet renewal strategy, selectively investing in modern assets to maximize TCE performance, comply with evolving regulatory standards, and meet customer cargo requirements on demand. During the fourth quarter, the Company completed the sale of the Bulk Freedom for $9.6 million. In February 2026, Pangaea entered into an agreement to sell the Bulk Xaymaca for $9.6 million. Built in 2006, the sale of the Bulk Xaymaca underscores our commitment to maintaining a modern, efficient platform. Delivery to the buyer is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 CONFERENCE CALL

The Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET). Accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.pangaeals.com/investors/.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 1-833-316-1983

International Live: 1-785-838-9310

Conference ID: PANLQ425

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through March 18, 2026:

Domestic Replay: 1-800-839-5492

International Replay: 1-402-220-2251

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:









Voyage revenue $ 166,348

$ 137,601

$ 577,547

$ 494,107 Charter revenue 13,117

6,588

39,258

30,326 Port terminal & stevedore revenue 4,415

2,986

15,236

12,103 Total revenues, net 183,880

147,175

632,041

536,536 Operating expenses:













Voyage expense 72,382

67,674

283,679

237,479 Charter hire expense 46,788

34,425

129,735

130,764 Vessel operating expense 27,658

14,254

94,948

55,544 Terminal & Stevedore Expenses 3,818

1,974

12,189

9,299 General and administrative 6,743

6,277

31,071

24,626 Depreciation and amortization 11,740

7,766

42,475

30,376 Gain on sale of vessel and equipment (2,692)

—

(3,000)

— Total expenses 166,438

132,370

591,097

488,088















Income from operations 17,442

14,805

40,944

48,449















Other income (expense):













Interest expense (5,920)

(4,708)

(24,006)

(17,073) Interest income 539

588

1,632

3,023 Income attributable to non-controlling interest recorded as

long-term liability interest expense —

(2,682)

—

(3,103) Unrealized (loss) gain on derivative instruments (903)

851

(1,355)

(953) Other income 1,121

198

2,952

1,428 Total other expense, net (5,164)

(5,752)

(20,777)

(16,679)















Net income 12,278

9,053

20,167

31,769 Income attributable to non-controlling interests (394)

(618)

(798)

(2,866) Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. $ 11,884

$ 8,435

$ 19,369

$ 28,903















Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.19

$ 0.18

$ 0.30

$ 0.64 Diluted $ 0.19

$ 0.18

$ 0.30

$ 0.63















Weighted average shares used to compute earnings per

common share:













Basic 63,510,714

45,792,112

63,802,958

45,391,855 Diluted 64,176,117

46,527,775

64,703,473

46,046,044

Amounts presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements are expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2025 and 2024 (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024







Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,054

$ 86,805 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $6,017 and $5,493 at December 31, 2025 and 2024,

respectively) 55,854

42,371 Inventories 28,389

32,848 Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,478

29,969 Total current assets 215,776

191,994







Restricted cash 270

— Fixed assets, net 677,518

707,826 Right of use assets, net 26,866

28,772 Goodwill 3,105

3,105 Other non-current Assets 4,561

4,761 Total assets $ 928,096

$ 936,457







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 54,257

$ 46,582 Related party payable 806

1,181 Deferred revenue 24,891

15,447 Current portion of secured long-term debt 16,910

16,576 Current portion of financing obligations 27,896

25,267 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,076

2,844 Dividend payable 1,198

1,211 Total current liabilities 128,034

109,108







Non current liabilities





Secured long-term debt, net 97,157

112,721 Financing obligations, net 219,774

229,530 Finance lease liabilities, net 8,395

10,434 Total non current liabilities 325,326

352,685







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 64,971,288 and 64,961,433

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 7

6 Additional paid-in capital 257,072

258,660 Retained earnings 172,255

169,155 Total Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. equity 429,333

427,822 Non-controlling interests 45,403

46,843 Total stockholders' equity 474,736

474,664 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 928,096

$ 936,457

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Operating activities





Net income $ 20,167

$ 31,769 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization expense 42,475

30,376 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,152

1,034 Amortization of prepaid rent 118

122 Unrealized loss on derivative instruments 1,355

953 Income from equity method investee (2,952)

(1,710) Earnings attributable to non-controlling interest recorded as interest expense —

3,103 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,540

1,835 Gain on sale of vessel and equipment (3,000)

— Drydocking costs (17,395)

(6,202) Share-based compensation 4,111

2,788 Change in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (15,024)

3,686 Inventories 4,459

(11,030) Advance hire, prepaid expenses and other current assets (194)

(2,689) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, other current liabilities, and related party payable 7,471

11,839 Deferred revenue 9,444

(182) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,726

65,691







Investing activities





Purchase of vessels and vessel improvements (2,188)

(69,265) Net proceeds from sale of vessels 17,196

— Acquisition of non-controlling interest (2,700)

— Purchase of equipment and internal use software (4,299)

(167) Contribution to non-consolidated subsidiaries and other investments (733)

(172) Dividends received from equity method investments 4,135

1,910 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 11,411

(67,694)







Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt 705

64,150 Payments of financing fees and issuance costs (45)

(2,044) Payments of long-term debt (16,590)

(33,082) Proceeds from financing obligation 18,000

25,000 Payments of financing obligations (26,052)

(19,181) Payments of finance leases (2,844)

(2,990) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (2,490)

(2,333) Cash dividends paid (16,303)

(18,710) Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (2,999)

— Payments to non-controlling interest —

(21,040) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (48,619)

(10,230)







Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,519

(12,232) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 86,805

$ 99,038 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 103,324

$ 86,805 Supplemental cash flow information





Cash paid for interest 24,315

$ 17,983 Acquisition of Strategic Shipping Inc. through issuance of 18,059,342 shares of common stock, with a

value of $91,019 as non-cash consideration. $ —

$ 91,019 Fair value of loans and lease liabilities (ASC 842) assumed $ —

100,049

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except as indicated)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Adjusted Gross Profit















Gross Profit

$ 21,529

$ 21,157

$ 69,154

$ 73,185 Add:















Vessel Depreciation and Amortization

11,704

7,692

42,336

30,266 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) (1)

$ 33,233

$ 28,848

$ 111,490

$ 103,451

















Adjusted EBITDA















Net income

12,278

9,053

20,167

31,769 Interest expense, net

5,382

4,119

22,375

14,051 Income attributable to non-controlling interest recorded as

long-term liability interest expense

—

2,682

—

3,103 Depreciation and amortization

11,740

7,766

42,475

30,376 Income tax (benefit) provision (included in Other income)

(289)

75

533

285 EBITDA

$ 29,111

$ 23,696

$ 85,549

$ 79,584 Non-GAAP Adjustments:















Gain on sale of vessel and equipment

(2,692)

—

(3,000)

— Share-based compensation

1,416

475

4,111

2,788 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net

903

(851)

1,355

953 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 28,739

$ 23,319

$ 88,015

$ 83,325

















Earnings per common share:















Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 11,884

$ 8,435

$ 19,369

$ 28,903

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic

63,510,714

45,792,112

63,802,958

45,391,855 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding -

diluted

64,176,117

46,527,775

64,703,473

46,046,044

















Basic net income per share

$ 0.19

$ 0.18

$ 0.30

$ 0.64 Diluted net income per share

$ 0.19

$ 0.18

$ 0.30

$ 0.63

















Adjusted EPS















Net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 11,884

$ 8,435

$ 19,369

$ 28,903 Non-GAAP















Add:















Gain on sale of vessels

(2,692)

—

(3,000)

— Unrealized loss on derivative instruments

903

(851)

1,355

953 Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Pangaea

Logistics Solutions Ltd.

$ 10,095

$ 7,584

$ 17,723

$ 29,856

















Weighted average number of common shares - basic

63,510,714

45,792,112

63,802,958

45,391,855 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

64,176,117

46,527,775

64,703,473

46,046,044

















Adjusted EPS - basic

$ 0.16

$ 0.17

$ 0.28

$ 0.66 Adjusted EPS - diluted

$ 0.16

$ 0.16

$ 0.27

$ 0.65

Amounts presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements are expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. Certain amounts may not sum due to rounding.

INFORMATION ABOUT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES. As used herein, "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release discusses non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP net revenue and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. This is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in Rule 101 of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures for internal financial and operational decision making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the performance and results of operations of our core business. Our management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of our core business by excluding charges that are not incurred in the normal course of business. Non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal planning and comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe certain non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance and operational results of our core business.

Adjusted gross profit. Adjusted gross profit is defined as GAAP gross profit excluding transportation and service depreciation and amortization. Management believes this measure provides investors with additional insight into the operating performance of the Company's shipping operations by excluding non-cash depreciation expenses associated with the Company's vessels. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit, operating income or net income. The Company's definition of adjusted gross profit may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, loss on impairment, loss on sale and leaseback of vessels, share-based compensation, other non-operating income and/or expense and other non-recurring items, if any. Earnings per share represents net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. Adjusted earnings per share represents net income attributable to Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. plus, when applicable, loss on sale of vessel, loss on sale and leaseback of vessel, loss on impairment of vessel, unrealized gains and losses on derivative instruments, and certain non-recurring charges, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock.

There are limitations related to the use of net revenue versus income from operations, adjusted EBITDA versus income from operations, and adjusted EPS versus EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP. In particular, Pangaea's definition of adjusted EBITDA used here are not comparable to EBITDA.

The table set forth above provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented during the period to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Pangaea" or the "Company") provides seaborne drybulk logistics and transportation services as well as terminal and stevedoring services. Pangaea utilizes its logistics expertise to service a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of drybulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite and limestone. The Company addresses the logistics needs of its customers by undertaking a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, port and terminal operations, vessel chartering, voyage planning, and vessel technical management. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Gianni Del Signore

Stefan C. Neely Chief Financial Officer

Vallum Advisors 401-846-7790



[email protected]

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risk factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, the market for our vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors, as well as other risks that have been included in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions LTD