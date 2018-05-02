To access the teleconference, please dial (888) 895-3561 (domestic) or (904) 685-6494 (international) approximately ten minutes before the teleconference's scheduled start time and reference ID# 5796949.

A recording of the call will also be available for two weeks following the teleconference and will be accessible by calling (800) 585-8367 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and referencing ID# 5796949.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning. Learn more at www.pangaeals.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts

Thomas Rozycki

Prosek Partners

212-279-3115

trozycki@prosek.com

Kathleen Bentley

Prosek Partners

646-503-5179

kbentley@prosek.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pangaea-logistics-solutions-to-report-first-quarter-2018-results-300641457.html

SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

Related Links

https://www.pangaeals.com

