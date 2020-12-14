PANGAIA Announces Investment in Materials Science Company, Kintra Fibers

The new Kintra material is positioned as an alternative to the global overuse of petroleum-based synthetic fabrics, as well as a powerful solution to harmful microplastic ocean pollution perpetuated by traditional, non-biodegradable synthetics. The Kintra resin and yarns can be seamlessly integrated into existing synthetic manufacturing and textile production supply chains at a competitive price point, providing a scalable and cost-effective sustainable alternative to synthetics such as PET, rPET, or nylon.

"We are excited to be value chain partners with Kintra and help them realize the commercialization of their resin and yarn technology, bringing real systemic change of material possibilities for the industry. We hope this material will become a model not just for PANGAIA, but for the industry at large," said Amanda Parkes, Chief Innovation Officer at PANGAIA. "The Kintra fiber is a true embodiment of PANGAIA's commitment to 'high tech naturalism,' our material philosophy. Kintra's breakthroughs in responsible, bio-based chemistry allow us to design for the performance and end-of-life of our garments from the molecule up."

"PANGAIA's science-based standards for sustainability are unparalleled, and their commitment to the planet is visible in each step of their supply chain. We look forward to collaborating with the PANGAIA team and integrating our technology into their fabrics and garments," said Billy McCall, Co-Founder and CEO at Kintra Fibers. "As a lifelong surfer, protecting the oceans is near and dear to me. By designing for the material end-of-life at its start, we offer the industry a solution for microfiber pollution, as well as the ability to fit with chemical and physical recycling systems."

Instead of petroleum, the inputs used to make the Kintra resin are sourced from sugar. This offers brands the opportunity to set a new standard of transparency in the synthetic material supply chain: A 2019 survey by Textile Exchange of 170 fashion brands found that only 8% knew their polyester supply chain to the chemical supplier level, and none have made this information public. Yet polyester represents 52% of the global fiber market.

"We are committed to bring visibility to an opaque part of the supply chain to help brands build a better, more sustainable future and share this with their consumers in a more meaningful manner. We're thrilled to work with PANGAIA, a brand that has demonstrated their commitment to revolutionizing raw materials through their track record of working with eco-friendly innovations and processes," said Alissa Baier-Lentz, Co-Founder and COO at Kintra Fibers.

PANGAIA invested alongside Tech Council Ventures, which focuses on science and technology companies, and FAB Ventures, which invests in the sustainable fashion and beauty sector and is founded by Odile Roujol, former CEO of Lancôme.

Kintra joins PANGAIA as a long-term innovation partner in the textile value chain, with the vision to bring new materials and science to the forefront of the fashion and textile industries.

About PANGAIA

PANGAIA is a direct-to-consumer materials science brand on a mission to save the environment. We are a global collective of one heart and many hands — scientists, technologists, designers — creating essential products from innovative and bio-engineered materials. We are starting a movement — Designing a better future.

About Kintra Fibers

Kintra Fibers is a material science company that manufactures high-performance, 100% bio-based, and compostable yarns for the fashion industry and other industrial applications. Kintra's patent-pending innovation provides a scalable and cost-efficient alternative to petroleum-based textiles to help brands create a cleaner, more sustainable future. With a composable chemistry, Kintra's materials also provide a solution to the harmful microplastic ocean pollution perpetuated by traditional non-biodegradable synthetics.

