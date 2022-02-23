Founded in 2019, the company has quickly become recognized as a leader in the market by bringing problem-solving science to life. In a world that is full of materials, nothing is out of scope for the materials science company that sits at the intersection of science, purpose and design. PANGAIA is building an Earth positive business model, one that is better for the planet than if it did not exist.

PANGAIA COMMITS TO REACH NET ZERO OPERATIONS BY 2025 & INTRODUCES "THE GREATEST INVENTOR OF ALL TIME" CAMPAIGN

In 2021, the company achieved carbon negative status (Scope 1,2,3,) having offset carbon emissions produced by its product and business operations. In addition to making carbon neutral products, PANGAIA goes further to support biodiversity and plant/protect/restore trees across the world through the Tomorrow Tree Fund.

Today it commits to carbon reduction goals, following science-based targets (SBTs). PANGAIA will reach net zero operations (Scope 1) and will be powered 100% by renewable energy by 2025. Along with additional commitments of 50% reduction in emissions by 2030 (Scope 1, 2, 3), and becoming net zero carbon by 2040 (Scope 1, 2, 3)*. In order to reach these reductions, PANGAIA will go beyond carbon offsetting to find active reduction solutions through its scientific and collaborative business model, such as working with suppliers to transition to renewable energy, investing in material science innovations to develop lower emissions products, and supporting carbon-sinking projects.

The announcement of the company's carbon reduction goals, coincides with the launch of a manifesto and film, set to be released on February 22. Developed to further establish the position of PANGAIA as a platform for materials science discovery and application, the video introduces Nature as the greatest inventor of all time and solidifies the reason why PANGAIA innovates; for a planet where both humans and nature thrive. Watch the campaign here: https://youtu.be/LlBpLRUo38I

PANGAIA will share further Impact progress in the 2021 Impact Report due to be released March 2022.

*Reduction figures are relative to 2021 GHG data.

