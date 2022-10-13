PANGAIA LAUNCHES ITS FIRST STAIN RESISTANT PRODUCT USING DROPEL™ TECHNOLOGY

BUILDING THE BRAND'S FOCUS ON INNOVATIVE MATERIAL TREATMENTS

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PANGAIA introduces its first product treated with DROPEL™ technology, an invisible coating which helps protect the garment water based stains.

Dropel™ produces a partly biobased polymer that is applied as a stain repellent finish. It is compatible with natural fibers. The coating technology is certified to be free of per-fluorocarbons (PFCs), nanoparticles or harmful toxins, and the manufacturing process for the coating is Bluesign® certified.

Image Credit: PANGAIA

Instead of PFCs or synthetic chemistries (e.g. silicone) other bio-based chemistries (e.g. waxes, wood, bio-based solutions) can be used. PFCs have proven to be toxic and harmful to both humans and the environment, so shifting to these alternative solutions has multiple environmental benefits.

The treatment, which was applied in the final stage of the production process, was added to a zip through jacket made from organic cotton and effectively transformed the material to become stain resistant.

Earlier in 2022, PANGAIA announced its partnership with MTIX International, having commenced the installation of its Multiplexed Laser Surface Enhancement (MLSE) technology in Manhente, Portugal. The technology has already gained recognition as one of five winners in the Conservation X Labs' Microfiber Innovation Challenge. The technology of MTIX strengthens the surfaces of fibers within a fabric to prevent microfiber shedding.

This latest innovation with Dropel™ is part of the brand's water health research pillar in which the goal is to find, develop and commercialize treatments, dyes and finishes that are less damaging to the environment than conventional processes used across the fashion industry.

Starting October 11, the half zip hoodie will be available only on PANGAIA.com, with the less than 500 units available worldwide. The hoodie ($295) comes in three colorways - black, sand, and sakura - in sizes XXS-XXL.

ABOUT PANGAIA

PANGAIA is a materials science company on a mission to save our environment. We are a global collective of one heart and many hands — scientists, technologists, designers — creating essential products from innovative tech and bio-engineered materials.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PANGAIA