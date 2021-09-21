PANGAIA Partners With Twelve To Launch Sunglass Lenses Made From CO₂

TWELVE TECHNOLOGY

Twelve's carbon transformation technology seamlessly integrates into existing industrial systems and supply chains, closing the carbon loop and providing a viable pathway to a fossil-free future in which the products that drive the global economy are made from CO ² rather than fossil fuels.

Mimicking plants' natural photosynthetic process at industrial scale, Twelve's technology transforms CO ² emissions into the building blocks for everyday products. The fossil-free CO2Made® chemicals and materials can then be used to make consumer products, from clothing and accessories to electronics and cars, with zero compromise in quality and ultimately at cost parity with fossil-based products.

"The overall material philosophy of PANGAIA is 'high tech naturalism' which involves utilizing the abundance of nature, augmented by high tech processes, sustainable chemistries and processes, to expand the functionality of materials. We are thrilled to partner with Twelve to deliver polycarbonate that is derived from CO ² . Our goal is not only to showcase the endless possibilities of science-based solutions, but also to promote industry-wide adoption that will help scale technologies and help rid the world of fossil-fuel based polymers and over industrialized materials."

Dr. Amanda Parkes - PANGAIA Chief Innovation Officer.

"Our global economy is at a critical point for climate action, where brands and organizations are stepping up to reduce their environmental footprints and build sustainable supply chains. We're delighted to be partnering with PANGAIA, a company committed to making a deep impact through climate action, on a pioneering launch that demonstrates how brands can source carbon from emissions while continuing to make the products customers love. CO2Made® means no tradeoffs."

Nicholas Flanders - Twelve Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Twelve is working with brands and leaders in fashion, technology, home goods, construction, automotive, and space exploration to make products, materials and fuels from CO ² . The new partnership with PANGAIA is Twelve's first commercially available CO2Made® product.

PANGAIA LAB

To coincide with the launch of the PANGAIA Lab x Twelve eyewear, today the brand introduces PANGAIA Lab, a new platform for the unveiling of advanced technology. Developed to showcase the latest and greatest in material science innovations, PANGAIA Lab will focus on new cutting-edge technologies that are ready to scale. With limited quantities, PANGAIA Lab will launch a range of new products as they become available.

The PANGAIA x Twelve range will be the first products to emerge from PANGAIA Lab. The new eyewear capsule will comprise only 200 units across 3 color-styles, black, silver, and cobalt blue. Contained within the PANGAIA website, PANGAIA Lab will dive deeply into the problem-solving technologies championed by the brand.

The introduction of this new platform continues the brand's focus on identifying and supporting the most groundbreaking innovations in materials science - with the goal of promoting consumer education and industry-wide adoption that will help scale the brand's fight against climate change.

PANGAIA PRIZE

In parallel with the launch of PANGAIA Lab, PANGAIA announces PANGAIA Prize, a fellowship awarded to catalyze sustainable innovation and accelerate change in the fashion industry. Developed to break down barriers which block women and WOC from succeeding in STEM, PANGAIA Prize will help incubate future advancements. Target applicants will be innovators, scientists, technologists, and designers. The applicants will be judged by an external panel on the novelty of innovation, balanced by feasibility of commercialization. The award will consist of $50,000, granted for research and manufacturing development of the innovation as well as personal mentoring during the six-month fellowship. The first award will be announced by the end of 2021.

PANGAIA Lab x Twelve eyewear will launch in October 2021, via PANGAIA.com. The new range will retail for $495.

PANGAIA is a materials science company on a mission to save our environment. We are a global collective of one heart and many hands — scientists, technologists, designers — creating essential products from innovative tech and bio-engineered materials.

Twelve is the carbon transformation company, a new kind of chemical company built for the climate era. We make essential products from air, not oil. Our groundbreaking technology eliminates emissions by transforming CO2 into critical chemicals, materials and fuels that today are made from fossil fuels. We call it carbon transformation, and it fundamentally changes how we can address climate change, reduce emissions, and reverse the carbon imbalance. Reinventing what it means to be a chemical company, we're on a mission to create a climate positive world and a fossil free future through the power of chemistry. Learn more at www.twelve.co.

