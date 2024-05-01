Pangea Entertainment Productions and Big Bang Mediaverse announce co-production partnership

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea Entertainment Productions (Venice, Ca.) and Big Bang Mediaverse (Mumbai, India) announce a partnership to create and produce innovative multiplatform content aimed at younger and connected audiences globally and in India. The first program in co-development is a multiplatform reality competition show combining celebrities, creators and video games.

The upcoming content series is in co-development and will feature a mix of celebrity content and video game competition in a familiar reality challenge format that will excite audiences who love gaming and those who might be unfamiliar. The entire program and its ancillary business and products target a generational fascination with Indian celebrity culture combined with a fast-growing streaming and gaming market primed for a wide audience.

"We're very excited to partner with Big Bang and bring unique Pangea Entertainment Productions IP to life outside the United States. PEP's library of IP on the bleeding edge of storytelling, technology and entertainment are a perfect match for Big Bang's experience producing youth-centric content for the India market," Julia Zarro, co-CEO and co-founder of Pangea Entertainment Productions, said.

Madhu Mantena, founder, Big Bang Mediaverse, said, "We are at the cusp of redefining the very essence of entertainment and engagement in the digital age. Our partnership with Pangea Entertainment Productions, led by the visionary David Falk and Jon Miller, represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and boundless creative energy. Together we aspire to build entertainment IPs which are so immersive and interactive that they captivate hearts & minds across generations globally."

"This partnership between Pangea Entertainment Productions and Big Bang further advances the PEP mission of bringing people together using technology and video games in entertaining and engaging ways. This is just the beginning of what we know will be a long relationship producing innovative multiplatform content," Nir Ben-Lavi, co-CEO and co-founder of Pangea Entertainment Productions, said.

About Big Bang Mediaverse

Founded and led by entrepreneur and film producer Madhu Mantena, and ex-Deutsche Bank MD and CEO Ravneet Gill, Big Bang Mediaverse is a multi-hyphenate entertainment and learning ecosystem building the next generation of entertainment with innovative IPs at the crossroads of breakthrough technology, entertainment and sports. It is the exclusive marketing and commercial partner to the upcoming Hockey India league. The leadership team also included Jasdeep Pannu, ex-ESPN Head of TV and Video and ex-Head of Content at Sony MAX, BBC Global Channels and Discovery Channel South Asia.

About Pangea Entertainment Productions

Led by legendary sports agent and producer David Falk and chaired by the CEO of Integrated Media Jon Miller, Pangea Entertainment Productions is a multi-disciplinary media studio developing, producing, and executing premium future-forward content and transformative experiences. Launched in 2023, PEP maximizes audience engagement by taking a holistic approach, amplifying storytelling across multiple platforms and channels. Each show concept is designed to touch several categories such as TV, digital streaming, video games, live events, VR, merch, metaverse, social and apps. Pangea Entertainment Productions is a diverse collection of storytellers, gamers, rocket scientists, dreamers, doers, moguls, artists and one Olympian. The leadership team also includes Julia Zarro, CEO of cutting-edge brand experience agency Zed Ink and Dr. Nir Ben-Lavi, an innovator and thought leader.

