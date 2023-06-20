Pangea Entertainment Productions announces launch of new multi-platform transmedia company

Led by legendary sports agent and producer David Falk, PEP takes a holistic multi-platform approach to tell human stories through a technological lens

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangea Entertainment Productions, the newest studio blending the latest innovations in technology, video games, sports and entertainment, has officially launched in Los Angeles.

Led by legendary sports agent and producer David Falk and chaired by the CEO of Integrated Media Jon Miller, PEP is a multi-disciplinary media studio developing, producing, and executing premium future-forward content and transformative experiences. PEP maximizes audience engagement by taking a holistic approach, amplifying storytelling across multiple platforms and channels. Each show concept is designed to touch several categories such as TV, digital streaming, video games, live events, VR, merch, metaverse, social and apps.

Pangea Entertainment Productions, blending the latest in tech, video games, sports and entertainment, has launched. Tweet this

"The responsibility of managing the careers of many of the greatest athletes over the past half century demanded that I take 'The Road Not Taken' -- employing a creative, almost disruptive approach to establishing both athlete brands and corporate brand partnerships," Falk said. "I am committed to taking a similar approach to content on behalf of Pangea Entertainment Productions. It is my goal to take the library of innovative concepts the team at PEP has developed and create landmark properties that will touch all aspects of media and entertainment."

PEP shows sit on the bleeding edge of new ways to approach diverse audiences by embracing the latest in technology and transmedia entertainment and adapting the hottest trends to a wide audience. By taking a multi-platform approach, PEP can cater experiences to the appropriate market.

"Pangea Entertainment Productions represents the next step in interactive storytelling. I'm excited to help lead new content initiatives that touch multiple platforms. We're just getting started at PEP to build an incredible library of transformative experiences that marry new technology with sports and entertainment like never before," Miller said.

Pangea Entertainment Productions is a diverse collection of storytellers, gamers, rocket scientists, dreamers, doers, moguls, artists and one Olympian. The leadership team also includes Julia Zarro, CEO of cutting-edge brand experience agency Zed Ink and Dr. Nir Ben-Lavi, an innovator and thought leader from Israel.

While many studios take a one size fits all approach, PEP's diverse slate and business-forward approach allows for deep and engaging stories of human connection through a technological lens.

Pangea Entertainment Productions will announce an exciting slate of new IPs later this year.

Media Information

For press and business inquiries, please email [email protected] .

Follow us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pangea-entertainment-productions/

Website: Pangea (pangeaentertainmentproductions.com)

SOURCE Pangea Entertainment Productions