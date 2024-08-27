Pangeam Launches the First Enterprise Social-Spatial Analytics AI Platform for Improving the Workplace, Announces $4.25 Million Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangeam, a leader in workplace intelligence, has launched its enterprise B2B SaaS platform, designed to revolutionize office environments by deeply understanding occupants' needs and behaviors. Pangeam bridges a significant gap in workplace data by using anonymous AI sensing and deep-learning technology to optimize spaces for productivity and employee well-being.

Pangeam quantifies the difference between design intent and actual human activity, providing clear insights into whether a space is effectively empowering teams. By measuring anonymous presence and ergonomic movements, the platform compares these metrics against layouts, amenities, and other design elements, creating a feedback loop that improves the built environment. The result is a workspace that keeps employees engaged, productive, and contributes positively to the employer's financial health.

Pangeam delivers spatial and social analytics that allow companies to refine office layouts, improve resource allocation, and enhance overall workplace efficiency. The physical AI platform helps businesses eliminate workplace design guesswork, ensuring that spaces are tailored to support various work styles, improve employee connections, and foster trust within the organization.

"Pangeam unlocks the real value of the workplace," said Jeremy Moultrup, CEO of Pangeam. "For too long, space managers had only binary occupancy data. With Pangeam, they can make informed decisions on both long-term investments and real-time interventions that significantly enhance workplace performance."

Pangeam benefits include advanced AI-powered analytics, strong focus on privacy, operational efficiency, and seamless integration with existing workflows, making it a top choice for businesses seeking to modernize their workplace operations.

Series Seed Fundraise

Pangeam announces the completion of a $4.25 million Series Seed fundraise led by Neotribe, alongside SNR Ventures, DVC, and Niremia Capital.

Neotribe's Rebecca Mitchem commented, "Pangeam has demonstrated unparalleled access to detailed information on how workspaces are utilized beyond mere occupancy counts. Metrics that are ever more relevant as companies engage back-to-office strategies and an increased focus on boosting employee productivity and experience. Not to mention how their platform can help companies save millions of dollars through better team-environment fit and office buildout decisions. With an impressive clientele, growing customer interest, and Jeremy Moultrup at the helm, we're proud to invest in and support Pangeam in this new chapter."

New Advisory Board Member

Pangeam welcomes Liz Burow to its advisory board. Liz has a wealth of experience from her role as Director of Workplace Strategy at Google, where she led innovative workplace strategy initiatives. Prior to Google, Liz served as Vice President of Enterprise Workplace Strategy at WeWork, where she was instrumental in developing cutting-edge work environments for corporate members.

Liz Burow stated, "Pangeam is precisely the tool I wish I had during my many years of workplace design strategy, serving the world's most innovative companies. Its capabilities in data collection and indexing the physical world are unmatched, and I am excited to contribute to its growth and success."

To learn about Pangeam and request a demo, visit pangeam.com.

