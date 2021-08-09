Pangiam Announces the Appointment of Iyad Hindiyeh as CEO of Pangiam Technologies

Former Aviation and Security Executives Join Pangiam to Deliver Technology to Augment the Traveler Journey Tweet this

Prior to joining Pangiam, Iyad served as the Senior Vice President for Strategy, Business development and Marketing at Amadeus IT Group, S.A., holding a worldwide responsibility across the Amadeus Airport business unit. Iyad is member of the ACI World Airport IT Strategic Committee (WAITSC) and has successfully directed and led multiple complex projects in the Aviation Sector worldwide. Additionally, he has held senior positions at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Smartworld and SITA. Iyad holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, California.

Joining Iyad as Vice President of Sales for the Americas is DeMeakey Williams, Sr, who brings more than 20 years of experience in B2B sales and leadership in the aerospace and defense industries. DeMeakey joins Pangiam from The Crane Consulting Firm, an international consulting firm, where he served as Founder and CEO. During his tenure, he focused on market expansion and business development for large public organizations. Prior to The Crane Consulting Firm, DeMeakey served as Vice President of VMI Security from 2017 to 2019 and as Director of North America Sales for Smiths Detection from 2012 to 2018. DeMeakey will lead Pangiam's revenue generating activities across travel sectors.

About Pangiam

Pangiam is a public-private partnership company creating a network of industry partners aimed at revolutionizing the future of operations, security, and safety at airports, seaports, and land border crossings using emerging technologies. As a team of customs and security professionals with over 50 years of collective experience at senior levels of the U.S. Government, Pangiam has an intimate understanding of the security, facilitation, and disaster response challenges facing governments and industry leaders around the world.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power generation, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment.

[email protected]

SOURCE Pangiam

Related Links

http://pangiam.com

