Pangiam Announces Two New Board Members

Formerly, Rodney Adkins was Senior Vice President of IBM, having served in that position from 2007 until 2014. In his more than 33-year career with IBM, Mr. Adkins held a number of operational and executive management roles spanning across strategy, technology, systems and supply chain. He also serves on the board of directors for United Parcel Service (UPS), PayPal, and Grainger.

"I'm excited about the quality of leadership, talent and offerings that will advance Pangiam's role in enhancing the travel and safety experience," said Mr. Adkins.

Michael Huerta served as Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from 2013 to 2018. While at the FAA, he modernized the nation's air traffic control system and redefined the FAA's regulatory relationship with the aviation industry to achieve greater levels of safety through increased collaboration and championed intra-agency sharing of data.

"I am pleased to join the Pangiam board and to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and experienced team. As the world returns to travel, Pangiam offers solutions that will make the travel experience more seamless and more secure," added Mr. Huerta.

Pangiam is backed by AE Industrial Partners, LP, a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Space, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets.

About Pangiam

Pangiam is a public-private partnership company creating a network of industry partners aimed at revolutionizing the future of operations, security, and safety at airports, seaports, and land border crossings using emerging technologies. As a team of customs and security professionals with over 50 years of collective experience at senior levels of the U.S. Government, Pangiam has an intimate understanding of the security, facilitation, and disaster response challenges facing governments and industry leaders around the world.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power generation, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

