Pangiam Starts Trial at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

Pangiam

28 Nov, 2023

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangiam, a leading security technology and vision AI company, is proud to announce the successful completion of an exploratory assessment of Project DARTMOUTH's threat detection capability, conducted at the Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) in the Netherlands.

This significant milestone gives Schiphol the confidence to commence the next stage trials of Pangiam's Project DARTMOUTH in collaboration with Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. Project DARTMOUTH is intended to transform airport security screening using artificial intelligence to enhance inspection of carryon bags. This phase of trials allows for iterative development and refinement of the system. Successful pilot and EU regulatory compliance is needed to pave the way for full-scale implementation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

"We are truly excited about the strong results achieved by Pangiam in the exploratory assessment. These results give us great confidence in the collaboration with Pangiam and the positive impact Project DARTMOUTH can have on our security checkpoint operations. We look forward to the trials and the potential transformation of our security screening procedures," said Fred de Winter, Senior Manager Security at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

"We're making significant strides as we transition into the next stage trials, thanks to the invaluable support from Schiphol. This testing phase in the real-world environment is crucial in fine-tuning our technology and ensuring it aligns seamlessly with existing infrastructure," said Alexis Long, Head of Project DARTMOUTH at Pangiam.

With this announcement, Pangiam and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol are now deepening their collaboration to transform aviation security checkpoints. The collaborative will improve both efficiency and security of screening procedures, ultimately offering travelers a rapid, hassle free and more secure passage through security checks. 

About Pangiam

We are security experts, technologists, innovators and problem solvers. Founded by a team of customs and security professionals with decades of collective senior level executive experience, Pangiam has a deep understanding of the security, facilitation, and operational challenges facing businesses and governments today—and how they affect the customer experience, revenues, and brand loyalty. Since our founding, Pangiam has acquired industry leading technology companies in the identity verification and access control space, including veriScan, Linkware, and Trueface. Today, we operate under the Pangiam name, as a single enterprise offering comprehensive solutions, expertise and capabilities.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Pangiam

